Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Govt doctors in TN on indefinite strike

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (FOGDA) launched a state-wide doctors’ strike on Friday, after the Tamil Nadu government failed to respond to their demand for salaries on par with the central government doctors.
According to FOGDA, the government had failed to comply with their demands for hike in salaries, quota in medical education and increase in the number of doctors being appointed within the six-week stipulated period.
Barring emegency case, more than 10,000 government doctors across Tamil Nadu have joined the indefinite strike which began on Friday.
Doctors in Trichy join strike
Over 500 government doctors in Trichy joined the state-wide government doctors strike in the morning.
More than 600 doctors join strike in Salem
Over 600 government doctors working in eight government hospitals and over 80 PHCs in Salem joined the indefinite strike which had been called by the Federation of Government Doctors' Associations (FOGDA) on Friday.
Doctors to only treat emergency cases in Cuddalore
Government doctors working in atleast 10 hospitals and 67 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Cuddalore district took part in the strike from morning. The doctors informed the public that only emergency cases will be attended by the doctors during the course of the strike.
Government doctors commence strike; Services hit
Over 10,000 government doctors working in government hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across Tamil Nadu launched an indefinite strike today, demanding a hike in salary and increase in the appointment of doctors.
Doctors boycotted work, including surgeries, leaving several out-patient and in-patient services hit across the State.
