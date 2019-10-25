Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Govt doctors in TN on indefinite strike

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (FOGDA) launched a state-wide doctors’ strike on Friday, after the Tamil Nadu government failed to respond to their demand for salaries on par with the central government doctors.

According to FOGDA, the government had failed to comply with their demands for hike in salaries, quota in medical education and increase in the number of doctors being appointed within the six-week stipulated period.

Barring emegency case, more than 10,000 government doctors across Tamil Nadu have joined the indefinite strike which began on Friday.