Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Modi-Xi Summit begins today; leaders arrive after noon

The stage is all set for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram on Friday, where the leaders will be attending a two-day informal summit.

Security has been stepped in both Chennai and Mahabalipuram ahead of the summit, with barricades set up at vantage points along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR) along which the leaders’ motorcades are expected to travel to reach Mahabalipuram by road.

Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of traffic along OMR, ECR, Sardar Patel Road, GST Road and Anna Salai on Friday and Saturday owing to the movement of the convoys along those stretches.