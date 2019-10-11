Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Modi-Xi Summit begins today; leaders arrive after noonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-chennai-traffic-modi-xi-summit-mahabalipuram-live-6063693/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Modi-Xi Summit begins today; leaders arrive after noon
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping informal summit at Mahabalipuram live updates: Read news on traffic restrictions, security in Chennai, Mamallapuram and Tamil Nadu
The stage is all set for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram on Friday, where the leaders will be attending a two-day informal summit.
Security has been stepped in both Chennai and Mahabalipuram ahead of the summit, with barricades set up at vantage points along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR) along which the leaders’ motorcades are expected to travel to reach Mahabalipuram by road.
Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of traffic along OMR, ECR, Sardar Patel Road, GST Road and Anna Salai on Friday and Saturday owing to the movement of the convoys along those stretches.
Live Blog
Chennai, Tamil Nadu live news updates today: As the city preps for PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Informal Summit at Mahabalipuram tomorrow, here are traffic, security and weather updates. For updates in Tamil, follow our IE Tamil Live Blog.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on the Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram, security, traffic restrictions in Mahabalipuram and Chennai for the next two day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
NEARLY 7,000 students on the road to cheer the two leaders, 9,000 police personnel, 700 performers, stringent traffic curbs, 500 CCTV cameras and 24/7 vigil along the coast.
With Chinese President Xi Jinping’s set to attend the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram, 55 km from Chennai, Tamil Nadu is going all out to ensure that the pieces are in place for the 200-member delegation from China.
All eyes will be on the temple town which is home to various stone sculptures and temples carved during the Pallava era.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on the Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram, security, traffic restrictions in Mahabalipuram and Chennai for the next two day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.