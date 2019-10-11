Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Modi-Xi Summit begins today; leaders arrive after noon

Toggle Menu
Mahabalipuram is all set to play host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the next two days during their informal summit.

The stage is all set for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram on Friday, where the leaders will be attending a two-day informal summit.

Security has been stepped in both Chennai and Mahabalipuram ahead of the summit, with barricades set up at vantage points along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR) along which the leaders’ motorcades are expected to travel to reach Mahabalipuram by road.

Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of traffic along OMR, ECR, Sardar Patel Road, GST Road and Anna Salai on Friday and Saturday owing to the movement of the convoys along those stretches.

Dancers rehearse ahead of their cultural performance at the summit.

NEARLY 7,000 students on the road to cheer the two leaders, 9,000 police personnel, 700 performers, stringent traffic curbs, 500 CCTV cameras and 24/7 vigil along the coast.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping’s set to attend the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram, 55 km from Chennai, Tamil Nadu is going all out to ensure that the pieces are in place for the 200-member delegation from China.

All eyes will be on the temple town which is home to various stone sculptures and temples carved during the Pallava era.

With the temple town undergoing a makeover ahead of the VVIPs’ visit, here is all that you need to know about this historical site which is a popular destination for tourists from around the world.

