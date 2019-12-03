Follow Us:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 3 Highlights: Schools in seven districts declare holiday today

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on Northeast monsoon in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rainfall to lash parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next two days Several schools have declared a holiday in Tamil Nadu today. Express Photo: Srinivas K

The Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day today.

Several schools in seven districts in the State have declared a holiday for students today.

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on northeast monsoon in the State through the day. For updates in Tamil, follow our IE Tamil Blog.

    14:31 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Fishermen urged to not venture into sea

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has directed fishermen in Kanyakumari to not venture out into the sea due to high wind speed and rough seas.

    14:31 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Heavy rainfall likely in TN, Puducherry

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours. According to the RMC, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall

    10:27 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    CM to visit rain-hit areas in State

    With heavy rainfall having laid seige to districts in the State for the third consecutive day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be visiting districts in Western Tamil Nadu today to take stock of the relief work and precautionary measures kept in place. 

    10:03 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Schools in Cuddalore declare holiday

    Schools in Cuddalore district have declared a holiday for students today owing to heavy rainfall in the region.

    10:01 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Several districts receive heavy rainfall

    With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) having forecast rainfall until December 4, several districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day today. Areas in and around Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Dindigul, Namakkal, Salem, Virudhunagar and Kanyakumari began receiving heavy rainfall since dawn.

    09:43 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Schools in Virudhachalam to remain open

    Even as schools in seven districts have declared a holiday today, the district collector for Vidudhachalam district announced that schools and colleges in the district will continue to function as usual today.

    09:38 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Holiday for schools in seven districts

    District collectors have announced a holiday for schools in seven districts in the State, namely Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Ariyalur districts following heavy rainfall in the State today.

    09:37 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on rainfall in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

    weather, weather today, chennai rains, tamil nadu rains, chennai weather today, chennai weather, chennai rains latest news, indian express NDRF personnel at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village of Mettupalayam on Monday. (PTI)

    Seventeen people, including two children, were killed in the early hours of Monday when a wall collapsed on four houses in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore.

    In the last four days, according to the government, a total of 25 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.

