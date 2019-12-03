Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 3 Highlights: Schools in seven districts declare holiday today

Several schools have declared a holiday in Tamil Nadu today. Express Photo: Srinivas K Several schools have declared a holiday in Tamil Nadu today. Express Photo: Srinivas K

The Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day today.

Several schools in seven districts in the State have declared a holiday for students today.

Seventeen people were killed at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday after a wall collapsed on their homes following heavy rainfall in the district in the morning. With this, the monsoon death toll of Tamil Nadu has risen to 25.