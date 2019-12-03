Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 3 Highlights: Schools in seven districts declare holiday today

The Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day today.
Several schools in seven districts in the State have declared a holiday for students today.
Seventeen people were killed at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday after a wall collapsed on their homes following heavy rainfall in the district in the morning. With this, the monsoon death toll of Tamil Nadu has risen to 25.
Highlights
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has directed fishermen in Kanyakumari to not venture out into the sea due to high wind speed and rough seas.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours. According to the RMC, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall
With heavy rainfall having laid seige to districts in the State for the third consecutive day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be visiting districts in Western Tamil Nadu today to take stock of the relief work and precautionary measures kept in place.
Schools in Cuddalore district have declared a holiday for students today owing to heavy rainfall in the region.
With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) having forecast rainfall until December 4, several districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day today. Areas in and around Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Dindigul, Namakkal, Salem, Virudhunagar and Kanyakumari began receiving heavy rainfall since dawn.
Even as schools in seven districts have declared a holiday today, the district collector for Vidudhachalam district announced that schools and colleges in the district will continue to function as usual today.
District collectors have announced a holiday for schools in seven districts in the State, namely Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Ariyalur districts following heavy rainfall in the State today.
