Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 2 Highlights: 17 dead after wall collapses in Coimbatore

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 2 Highlights: Following heavy rainfall in the State over the weekend, district authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai today.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the State will receive heavy rainfall for the next two days due to upper air circulation.

Following reports of water-logging in low lying areas, five teams from the State Disaster Relief Force have been kept on standby to tackle contingencies.

