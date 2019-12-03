Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 2 Highlights: 17 dead after wall collapses in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on Northeast monsoon in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: December 3, 2019 9:37:53 am
Chennai rains, Tamil Nadu rains Schools and colleges in few districts, including Chennai have declared a holiday today.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 2 Highlights: Following heavy rainfall in the State over the weekend, district authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai today.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the State will receive heavy rainfall for the next two days due to upper air circulation.

Following reports of water-logging in low lying areas, five teams from the State Disaster Relief Force have been kept on standby to tackle contingencies.

Follow Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 3 Live Updates

Live Blog

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on northeast monsoon in the State through the day. For updates in Tamil, follow our IE Tamil Blog.

Highlights

    17:39 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Heavy rainfall in TN districts

    Areas in and around Erode and Tiruvannamalai districts have begun receiving heavy rainfall.

    14:31 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Parts of Tiruvallur, Pudukottai receive heavy rainfall

    After a brief respite from rains, parts of Pudukottai and Tiruvallur districts began receiving heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

    14:28 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Fishermen cautioned against venturing into sea

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned fishermen against venturing out into the sea in Gulf of Mannar, South of Bay of Bengal and Lakshadweep Sea due to strong winds and rough seas.

    13:26 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    South Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall until December 4

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours. Further, the RMC has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of South Tamil Nadu on December 3 and 4. 

    According to the RMC, several areas in Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Delta districts will receive heavy rainfall for the next two days. 

    12:44 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Rainfall to continue for next two days: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced today that the ongoing rainfall in Tamil Nadu is expected to continue for the next two days, with parts of the State set to receive heavy to very rainfall until December 4.

    12:43 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Chief Minister to visit bereaved families tomorrow

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be visiting the bereaved families of the the 15 people who lost their lives today after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rainfall at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district today. 

    Earlier in the day, EPS had announced a solatium of Rs. 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

    11:51 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Government hospital near Perambalur floods

    Following heavy rainfall in the State, a government hospital at Krishnapuram near Perambalur district flooded in the morning, resulting in several hardships to patients and doctors as medical services were affected.

    10:58 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Compensation announced to kin of deceased in Coimbatore

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to the kin of 17 people who were killed on Monday morning after a wall collapsed on their houses at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district following heavy rainfall today.

    10:16 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Death toll rises to 17 in Coimbatore

    Two more people lost their lives on Monday after a wall collapsed at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, bringing the death toll to 17. Heavy rainfall in the region had  collapsed the wall, killing 17 people and leaving several others trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway to help secure the remaining residents.

    09:52 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Flood warning issued in Villupuram

    District authorities have issued a flood warning for people living along the banks of Veedur dam in Villupuram district after the gates of the dam were opened today.

    09:09 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Textbooks damaged by rain to be replaced: State education minister

    Tamil Nadu minister for School Education, K A Sengottaiyan announced that school textbooks of government school children in Chennai which were damaged by rains will be replaced with a new set soon.

    09:06 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    15 dead after wall collapses in Coimbatore

    At least 15 people killed in three separate incidents when their houses ollapsed in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore district today. Police said that the incident was reported amidst heavy rains in Coimbatore.

    “Three houses in Nadur village, near a cooperative society in Mettupalayam collapsed. The deceased included three men, 10 women and two children according to initial reports. The recovered bodies have been sent to Mettupalayam general hospital,” an officer said.

    08:50 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    City to receive heavy rainfall

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the city today.

    08:49 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Heavy rainfall alert issued in eight districts

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for eight districts in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry today. The RMC has forecast heavy rainfall in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today.

    08:45 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Schools and colleges in Coimbatore to remain open

    Even as schools and colleges in nine districts have declared a holiday today, the district collector of Coimbatore district announced that schools and colleges will continue as usual today.

    08:43 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Nine dead after rain collapses houses in Coimbatore

    Nine people were left dead after heavy rainfall collapsed houses in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district today. Rescue operations are still on to rescue those who are stuck among the debris.

    08:40 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Annamalai University postpones exams

    Annamalai University in Chidambaram district has postponed all examinations which were scheduled to be held today following heavy rainfall in the region. The dates for the re-exam are expected to be announced later.

    08:38 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Schools in Pudukottai declare holiday

    Schools in two taluks in Pudukottai district - Manamelkudi and Avudayar Kovil have declared a holiday for schools today.

    08:33 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Schools in Nilgiris declare holiday

    Owing to continuous rainfall in the district, schools in four taluks of Nilgiris - Kundah, Udukkai, Coonoor and Kothagiri have declared a holiday today.

    08:31 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Schools in Ranipet given holiday

    Following heavy rainfall in the region, district authorities have declared a holiday only for schools in Ranipet today.

    08:30 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Anna University exams postponed

    With schools and colleges in Chennai having declared a holiday today, Anna University has postponed all exams which were scheduled in colleges under the institution today. The date for the re-exams will be announced at a later date.

    08:28 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Schools and colleges in eight districts declare holiday today

    Following heavy rainfall in the State over the weekend, schools and colleges in eight districts have declared a holiday for students today. District collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi.

    Meanwhile, district collectors have announced a holiday only for schools in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry today.

    08:22 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Welcome to today's live blog

    Good morning!
    Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on rainfall in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

    Rain, Chennai Rains, Tamil Nadu rains, School rains, Rain holiday,rainfall chennai The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days. Express Photo: Nithya Pandian

    Owing to heavy rains in the state, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster management authority has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram tomorrow.

    READ | Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges in some districts to be shut tomorrow as more showers expected

    Meanwhile, schools in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai have also been advised to remain shut.

    Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 30 Highlights

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd