Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 2 Highlights: 17 dead after wall collapses in Coimbatore

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 2 Highlights: Following heavy rainfall in the State over the weekend, district authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai today.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the State will receive heavy rainfall for the next two days due to upper air circulation.
Following reports of water-logging in low lying areas, five teams from the State Disaster Relief Force have been kept on standby to tackle contingencies.
Areas in and around Erode and Tiruvannamalai districts have begun receiving heavy rainfall.
After a brief respite from rains, parts of Pudukottai and Tiruvallur districts began receiving heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned fishermen against venturing out into the sea in Gulf of Mannar, South of Bay of Bengal and Lakshadweep Sea due to strong winds and rough seas.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours. Further, the RMC has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of South Tamil Nadu on December 3 and 4.
According to the RMC, several areas in Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Delta districts will receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced today that the ongoing rainfall in Tamil Nadu is expected to continue for the next two days, with parts of the State set to receive heavy to very rainfall until December 4.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be visiting the bereaved families of the the 15 people who lost their lives today after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rainfall at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district today.
Earlier in the day, EPS had announced a solatium of Rs. 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.
Following heavy rainfall in the State, a government hospital at Krishnapuram near Perambalur district flooded in the morning, resulting in several hardships to patients and doctors as medical services were affected.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to the kin of 17 people who were killed on Monday morning after a wall collapsed on their houses at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district following heavy rainfall today.
Two more people lost their lives on Monday after a wall collapsed at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, bringing the death toll to 17. Heavy rainfall in the region had collapsed the wall, killing 17 people and leaving several others trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway to help secure the remaining residents.
District authorities have issued a flood warning for people living along the banks of Veedur dam in Villupuram district after the gates of the dam were opened today.
Tamil Nadu minister for School Education, K A Sengottaiyan announced that school textbooks of government school children in Chennai which were damaged by rains will be replaced with a new set soon.
At least 15 people killed in three separate incidents when their houses ollapsed in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore district today. Police said that the incident was reported amidst heavy rains in Coimbatore.
“Three houses in Nadur village, near a cooperative society in Mettupalayam collapsed. The deceased included three men, 10 women and two children according to initial reports. The recovered bodies have been sent to Mettupalayam general hospital,” an officer said.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the city today.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for eight districts in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry today. The RMC has forecast heavy rainfall in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today.
Even as schools and colleges in nine districts have declared a holiday today, the district collector of Coimbatore district announced that schools and colleges will continue as usual today.
Nine people were left dead after heavy rainfall collapsed houses in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district today. Rescue operations are still on to rescue those who are stuck among the debris.
Annamalai University in Chidambaram district has postponed all examinations which were scheduled to be held today following heavy rainfall in the region. The dates for the re-exam are expected to be announced later.
Schools in two taluks in Pudukottai district - Manamelkudi and Avudayar Kovil have declared a holiday for schools today.
Owing to continuous rainfall in the district, schools in four taluks of Nilgiris - Kundah, Udukkai, Coonoor and Kothagiri have declared a holiday today.
Following heavy rainfall in the region, district authorities have declared a holiday only for schools in Ranipet today.
With schools and colleges in Chennai having declared a holiday today, Anna University has postponed all exams which were scheduled in colleges under the institution today. The date for the re-exams will be announced at a later date.
Following heavy rainfall in the State over the weekend, schools and colleges in eight districts have declared a holiday for students today. District collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi.
Meanwhile, district collectors have announced a holiday only for schools in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry today.
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on rainfall in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.