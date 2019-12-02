Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 30 Highlights: Orange alert issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 30 Highlights: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai issued an orange alert to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry following heavy rainfall in several districts since dawn.
The district collectors of eight districts in Tamil Nadu declared a holiday for schools today owing to the continuous downpour.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai had announced on Friday that parts of coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall until December 2.
Highlights
After a brief break, heavy rainfall has commenced in the districts of Vellore, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi and Tiruvannamalai.
With Cuddalore district having received heavy rainfall for well over three hours, water entered households in low lying areas of the districts in the afternoon.
After a brief respite from heavy rainfall in the morning, places in and around Cuddalore have been receiving heavy rainfall since afternoon.
Private weather blogger, Tamil Nadu Weatherman took to Facebook and announced heavy rainfall in Chennai by evening. "Dream days to continue in TN on 30th November, 1st December and 2nd December", he said. According to the blogger, the rainfall received in the State today was one of the 'best days' in the northeast monsoon season in Tamil Nadu.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts today.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has announced that the city will receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two days.
The Regional Meteorologial Department (RMC) in Chennai has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry following heavy rainfall in several districts since morning.
District authorities have banned public entry and bathing at Courtallam falls in Tenkasi district owing to flooding at the falls following heavy rainfall.
District authorities have banned public entry and bathing at the Agasthiyar falls in Tirunelveli district for the third consecutive day owing to flooding of the Thamirabarani river.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry today. Further, the RMC has cautioned fishermen along Kanyakumari and Maldives against venturing into the sea for the next two days owing to rough seas and high wind speed.
The physical examination for women police personnel which was supposed to be held in Villupuram district today has been postponed to December 3 following heavy rainfall in the district.
The district collector of Thanjavur has declared a holiday for schools today following heavy rainfall in the district.
Residents in Pudukottai district carried out a protest on the streets after heavy rainfall in the district led to flooding of households in the morning.
The State Fisheries department has warned fishermen in Ramanathapuram district against venturing out into the sea for deep sea fishing until December 2 owing to rough sea conditions.
Several districts in Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rainfall since dawn due to the formation of a depression in the Indian Ocean. Areas in and around Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Kanyakumari, Karur, Sivagangai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nellai, Ariyalur, Kancheepuram and Kodaikanal have been receiving continuous downpour since morning.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the intensity of rainfall in Tamil Nadu will increase over the next 48 hours due to the formation of a depression in the Indian Ocean.
Owing to heavy rainfall in Puducherry, schools in Karaikal have declared a holiday for today.
Owing to heavy rainfall in the State, the district collectors of Chennai, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, Kancheepuram and Nagapattinam have declared a holiday for schools today.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on rainfall in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.