Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 30 Highlights: Orange alert issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the weekend. Express Photo: Nithya Pandian The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the weekend. Express Photo: Nithya Pandian

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 30 Highlights: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai issued an orange alert to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry following heavy rainfall in several districts since dawn.

The district collectors of eight districts in Tamil Nadu declared a holiday for schools today owing to the continuous downpour.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai had announced on Friday that parts of coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall until December 2.

Follow Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains December 2 Live Updates