Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 29 Highlights: Chennai to receive rain for next two days

Schools in few districts have declared a holiday today.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 29 Highlights: After short spells of rainfall since Monday, several districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall early Friday morning.

District collectors of four districts have declared a holiday for schools today following heavy rainfall in the region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu over the weekend owing to the formation of an easterly trough in the Bay of Bengal.

