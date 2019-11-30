Follow Us:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 29 Highlights: Chennai to receive rain for next two days

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on Northeast monsoon in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: November 30, 2019 10:13:01 am
Chennai rains, Tamil Nadu rains Schools in few districts have declared a holiday today.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains November 29 Highlights: After short spells of rainfall since Monday, several districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall early Friday morning.

District collectors of four districts have declared a holiday for schools today following heavy rainfall in the region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu over the weekend owing to the formation of an easterly trough in the Bay of Bengal.

    13:57 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive heavy rainfall until December 2

    The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) in Chennai has predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on December 1 and 2.

    The RMC also announced heavy rainfall in Chennai for the next two days.

    10:10 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Water level in Thamirabarani river rises

    Following continuous downpour in the State since Thursday night, authorities have reported that the level of water in the Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli district has increased drastically. District authorities have also barred the public from bathing in the Agasthiyar falls in the district.

    09:59 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Several districts in Tamil Nadu receive heavy rainfall

    Several districts in Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rainfall since morning owing to the formation of an eaterly trough in the Bay of Bengal. Areas in and around Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Thanjavur, Thirukattupalli, Boothalur, Rameswaram, Chidambaram, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Kumbakonam have been receiving heavy rainfall since Thursday night.

    09:43 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Mud house in Cuddalore collapses due to rain; 3 die

    Three people were killed in Cuddalore district on Friday after heavy rainfall in the region collapsed their mud house in the morning. The family of five had been sleeping when water entered their house. While two members managed to escape, the other three were stuck among the debris and met a watery grave. 

    09:31 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Schools in four districts declare holiday

    Following heavy rainfall in the State since morning, the district collectors of Trichy, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Thiruvarur have declared a holiday for all schools today.

    09:31 (IST)29 Nov 2019
