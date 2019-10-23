Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: RMC forecasts heavy rain in TN for next two dayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-chennai-rains-northeast-monsoon-red-alert-tamil-nadu-live-6083180/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: RMC forecasts heavy rain in TN for next two days
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted rainfall in the city for the next two days due to the interaction of weather systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal over the State.
According to the RMC, Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore will receive heavy rainfall until Thursday, while parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next two days.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had chaired a monsoon-preparedness meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday and had directed officials to keep preventive measures ready to tackle any rain-related accidents in the State.
கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்ட சுற்றுவட்டார பகுதிகளில் பரவலாக மழை பெய்து வருகிறது..#Rainfall
After two days of continuous rainfall in the city, people in Chennai woke up to bright and sunny skies on Wednesday morning. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the movement of a low pressure area near the Bay of Bengal coast from west central towards Andhra Pradesh will reduce the rainfall in the state.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) announced on Tuesday that parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.
