Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Red alert issued in four districts

With northeast monsoon underway in Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert in four districts of the State on Tuesday.

The district administrations in Theni, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul have been cautioned against heavy rainfall in the districts and have been directed to take action in advance to prevent any rain-related accidents. According to the RMC, the four districts are expected to receive more than 15 cm of rainfall during the monsoon from Tuesday.

The RMC has forecasted heavy rainfall in Chennai from Tuesday for the next two days due to cyclonic circulations over South Tamil Nadu.