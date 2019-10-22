Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Red alert issued in four districtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-chennai-rains-northeast-monsoon-red-alert-tamil-nadu-live-6081583/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Red alert issued in four districts
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on Northeast monsoon in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and red alert in four districts of the State.
With northeast monsoon underway in Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert in four districts of the State on Tuesday.
The district administrations in Theni, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul have been cautioned against heavy rainfall in the districts and have been directed to take action in advance to prevent any rain-related accidents. According to the RMC, the four districts are expected to receive more than 15 cm of rainfall during the monsoon from Tuesday.
The RMC has forecasted heavy rainfall in Chennai from Tuesday for the next two days due to cyclonic circulations over South Tamil Nadu.
Live Blog
Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on northeast monsoon in the State, red alert in four districts and rainfall through the day.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on rainfall in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
People in Tamil Nadu had woken up to a rainy morning last week as the northeast monsoon commenced in Tamil Nadu on October 17.
Parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu had received moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms from morning till late in the night.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on rainfall in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.