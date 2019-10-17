Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall to lash parts of state today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall to lash parts of state todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-chennai-rains-northeast-monsoon-live-6072896/
People in Tamil Nadu woke up to a rainy morning on Thursday as the northeast monsoon commenced in Tamil Nadu on October 17.
Parts of Chennai received moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms early in the morning.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to receive rainfall throughout the day. Chennai Collector Sithalakshmi announced that schools will continue to function as usual on Thursday.
Even as the southwest monsoon lingers on, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the northeast monsoon is all set to make an onset over southern peninsular India on October 17.
