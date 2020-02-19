Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today LIVE Updates: Anti-CAA protesters gather at Wallajah road; To march to Secretariat

Chennai anti-CAA march to Secretariat today: Woman hold a protest at Washermenpet in Chennai. (Express Photo) Chennai anti-CAA march to Secretariat today: Woman hold a protest at Washermenpet in Chennai. (Express Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Today Live News Updates: Protesters will Wednesday march to the Secretariat at Fort St. George in Chennai to demand that the Tamil Nadu Assembly pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The rally is expected to begin at 10 am from Kalaivanar Arangam.

The Madras High Court had on Tuesday passed an interim order denying permission to the protesters to carry out the anti-CAA march in the city. A bench of Justices M Sathyanaraya and R Hemalatha passed the order on a PIL seeking direction to the police to restrain the protesters from holding the rally. The next hearing is on March 11.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police A K Viswanathan confirmed that thousands of police personnel would be deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents. The CoP said protesters would be detained as the HC had denied permission for the march.

DMK, the main opposition party, had earlier attempted to move an anti-CAA resolution in the House. However, it was disallowed by Speaker P Dhanapal.