Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today LIVE Updates: Anti-CAA protesters gather at Wallajah road; To march to Secretariat

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Today Live News Updates: Protesters will Wednesday march to the Secretariat at Fort St. George in Chennai to demand that the Tamil Nadu Assembly pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The rally is expected to begin at 10 am from Kalaivanar Arangam.
The Madras High Court had on Tuesday passed an interim order denying permission to the protesters to carry out the anti-CAA march in the city. A bench of Justices M Sathyanaraya and R Hemalatha passed the order on a PIL seeking direction to the police to restrain the protesters from holding the rally. The next hearing is on March 11.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police A K Viswanathan confirmed that thousands of police personnel would be deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents. The CoP said protesters would be detained as the HC had denied permission for the march.
DMK, the main opposition party, had earlier attempted to move an anti-CAA resolution in the House. However, it was disallowed by Speaker P Dhanapal.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami defended the police action against protesters in Chennai's Washermenpet on February 14. He said that the police had arrested people for staging a protest without permission and added that the government had received information that few toxic elements are instigating the protests.
“The protest in Washermanpet took place without permission. Hundreds of women and men took to the streets and blocked the roads causing disruption to public peace. When the police personnel tried to disperse them, they damaged the public property. Slippers, stones, and water bottles were hurled at the police. 82 people are arrested until now in connection with the protests. Few toxic elements are trying to instigate the protesters", he said.
The Chief Minister added that the ‘Amma’ government will never act against the interest of minorities and appealed to the Muslim communities to ignore rumors and co-operate for communal harmony.
Thousands of women are expected to take part in the rally against CAA in Chennai today. Following the lathi charge against protesters in Chennai's Washermenpet on February 14, women in the city have been organising sit-in protests at Washermenpet against the police excess and demanding action against those involved in the lathi charge against anti-CAA protesters.
Over 4000 police personnel have been deployed in and around Chepauk to maintain law and order during the anti-CAA rally in Chennai today. A K Viswanathan, the Commissioner of Police said that violators will be detained during the march, with the Madras High Court having denied protesters permission to carry out the rally.
The Chennai City Poliec have tightened security in the Secretariat ahead of the anti-CAA rally by protesters today. Police are carrying out stringent vehicle checks and only government vehicles with valid IDs are being granted entry at Fort St. George.
The anti-CAA rally in Chennai will commence at 10 am today. The protesters will begin at Kalaivanar Arangam and proceed along Kamarajar Salai before reaching the Secretariat at Fort St. George.
