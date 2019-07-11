Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme delayed; CM writes to Jal Shakti Minister

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme delayed; CM writes to Jal Shakti Ministerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-live-updates-weather-traffic-politics-live-5824579/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Water from the Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme will be delayed once again after a leak was found in the pipeline during the trial run on Wednesday. Officials from Metrowater and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) had earlier announced that water will be supplied from Jolarpettai from Thursday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted out copies of a letter, which was written by the CM to the Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on July 10 on the social media platform on Wednesday.
In his letter, the CM urged Shekhawat to talk to the Minister for Environment, Prakash Javadekar and withdraw the grant for the Mekedatu Dam Project during the meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee for River Valley and Hydro Electric Projects on July 19.
Chennai weather for the day
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that light showers can be expected in a few areas of Chennai today, with mimimum and maximum temperatures forecasted at 29C and 40C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day.
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Anti-liquor activist and lawyer Nandhini and her father Anandan were granted bail by the Tirupattur Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday. While granting the bail, Justice Samundeeswari Praba also added that the duo should abide by the law.
Nandhini was supposed to get married on July 5. Her arrest by the Tamil Nadu court, within days of her impending wedding, created turmoil on social media. #ReleaseNandhini started to trend on Twitter subsequently.
A PhD scholar, an MS scholar and a professor from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), have come up with a novel way of tackling the ongoing water crisis in Chennai through atmospheric water harvesting.
Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG), the brainchild of Ramesh Kumar, T Pradeep and Ankit Nagar, who founded Vayujal Technologies Pvt Ltd in September 2017, harness the moisture in the air to provide potable water.
