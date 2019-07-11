Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme delayed; CM writes to Jal Shakti Minister

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Water from the Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme will be delayed once again after a leak was found in the pipeline during the trial run on Wednesday. Officials from Metrowater and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) had earlier announced that water will be supplied from Jolarpettai from Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted out copies of a letter, which was written by the CM to the Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on July 10 on the social media platform on Wednesday.

In his letter, the CM urged Shekhawat to talk to the Minister for Environment, Prakash Javadekar and withdraw the grant for the Mekedatu Dam Project during the meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee for River Valley and Hydro Electric Projects on July 19.