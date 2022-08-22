scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022
Live now

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 22): Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu clarified that nearly 4,700 sq ft of land was required to accommodate big planes, to set up multiple terminals and necessary infrastructure for air traffic.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: August 22, 2022 9:16:13 am
Chennai News Live | Tamil Nadu News Live | Chennai Tamil Nadu Live | Chennai Live | Tamil Nadu Live | Chennai Weather Live News | Tamil Nadu Weather LiveTamil Nadu Live News: The proposed site is approximately 68.5 km from the heart of the city Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 22): Villagers of Ekanapuram and other neighbouring localities in Kancheepuram district on Sunday staged a protest against the proposal to set up a new greenfield airport in Parandur. The protest by the people comes a day after the government clarified that it would award them with over and above the market value of the land that would be acquired for the project. On Sunday morning, residents, holding black flags and placards, staged a protest against the government’s decision to construct the new airport and raised slogans. One of the placards read “Vendam, Vendam, Vimana Nilayam Vendam (no need, no need…we do not need an airport).”

In other news, the main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK regime arrest those responsible for the ‘leak’ of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing. Although the Commission’s report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel’s findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said.

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 13,77,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the Health Department. A total of 1,26,907 people received the first dose, 3,49,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here. The total number vaccinated above the age of 18 with the first dose comprises 96.20 per cent and the second dose 90.05 per cent. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests; Active Covid-19 cases drop in Tamil Nadu and more. Watch this space for all the latest updates from Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

09:16 (IST)22 Aug 2022
Have been asked on many occasions whether my son and I are brothers: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said considering his strict health regime several people tend to ask whether he and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are brothers, particularly during his visits abroad.

Stalin, known for his avid involvement in sports, took part in the ‘Happy Streets’ initiative organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the police, and an English daily. Read more. 

09:15 (IST)22 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning, Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest news from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 603 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from Telangana and Assam, pushing the overall tally to 35,63,322, said the Health Department. There were no fresh Covid-related deaths and the toll remained unchanged at 38,033, said a bulletin here. As many as 743 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,19,342 leaving 5,947 active infections.

Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple among 2,500 shrines in Tamil Nadu set for makeover

The shore temple of Sri Subrahmanya Swamy at Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district is all set for a massive makeover at a cost of Rs 171 crore.

The renowned temple, which draws devotees of Lord Murugan all through the year, is among over 2,500 temples the state government has identified for taking up renovation, restoration and maintenance chores this year.

Administrative sanction has been accorded for Rs 365 crore, in total, to take up renovation, restoration and maintenance works. Numerous works like establishing a garden, providing lighting, mending compund walls, etc., would also be taken up with generous contribution from donors.

In other updates, a commemorative postal stamp on freedom fighter Ondiveeran, the commander-in-chief of Poolithevan’s army, the first to rebel against the British rule, was released in Tirunelveli on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

Paying rich tributes to Ondiveeran, the Governor said freedom fighters like him continued to live in the hearts and minds of the people and in our history.

“He did not belong just to the Arunthathiyar community but to the whole country. Entire India is proud of him,” Ravi said and claimed that the British rulers effaced the names of the freedom fighters and wrote India’s history that was antithetical.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to take action against the schools which are being run without recognition in Salem district in Tamil Nadu. Justice Abdul Quddhose gave a direction to this effect while entertaining a petition from a school in Salem district.

The judge said that if it is brought to the notice of the respondents (authorities) that schools are being run without recognition and without the DTCP approval in Salem district, they have to initiate legal action against those schools also, as is done for the petitioner-school.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:09:45 am