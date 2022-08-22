Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests

Tamil Nadu Live News: The proposed site is approximately 68.5 km from the heart of the city Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 22): Villagers of Ekanapuram and other neighbouring localities in Kancheepuram district on Sunday staged a protest against the proposal to set up a new greenfield airport in Parandur. The protest by the people comes a day after the government clarified that it would award them with over and above the market value of the land that would be acquired for the project. On Sunday morning, residents, holding black flags and placards, staged a protest against the government’s decision to construct the new airport and raised slogans. One of the placards read “Vendam, Vendam, Vimana Nilayam Vendam (no need, no need…we do not need an airport).”

In other news, the main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK regime arrest those responsible for the ‘leak’ of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing. Although the Commission’s report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel’s findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said. Tamil Nadu has inoculated 13,77,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the Health Department. A total of 1,26,907 people received the first dose, 3,49,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here. The total number vaccinated above the age of 18 with the first dose comprises 96.20 per cent and the second dose 90.05 per cent. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet.