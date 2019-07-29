Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Dial for Water 2.0 from today; Bus rams into wall, kills 2 and injures 6

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Dial for Water 2.0 from today; Bus rams into wall, kills 2 and injures 6https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-live-updates-rain-weather-traffic-politics-live-5859657/
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: In a bid to tackle the ongoing water crisis and enable smooth booking of water lorries, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to launch a new scheme titled ‘Dial for Water 2.0’ in Chennai from today.
The scheme, which was announced on Twitter on July 26, aims to cut down on the waiting period while booking a water lorry from Metrowater.
Two Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) workers were killed and six others were injured when a bus driver lost control of a bus and rammed it to the wall of the staff waiting hall at the Vadapalani bus terminus in Vadapalani, Chennai on Sunday.
Chennai weather for the day
With parts of Chennai having received slight drizzles on Sunday night, weather forecasters have predicted mild weather in the city today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 28C and 33C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day with some parts of Chennai expected to receive mild showers today.
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
As a part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) initiative to make the city garbage-free and reduce the amount of waste being carted to the city’s landfills, it has released a list of 21 companies that have been granted authorisation to recycle and process biodegradable (wet) waste and solid (dry) waste generated in Chennai.
The authorisation, which was given on July 24, is valid for one year.
The Chennai City Police have created a provision on the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) website to conduct background checks of individuals before keeping them as tenants, employing them as domestic helps, or for any other job in Chennai.
