Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Dial for Water 2.0 from today; Bus rams into wall, kills 2 and injures 6

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: In a bid to tackle the ongoing water crisis and enable smooth booking of water lorries, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to launch a new scheme titled ‘Dial for Water 2.0’ in Chennai from today.

The scheme, which was announced on Twitter on July 26, aims to cut down on the waiting period while booking a water lorry from Metrowater.

Two Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) workers were killed and six others were injured when a bus driver lost control of a bus and rammed it to the wall of the staff waiting hall at the Vadapalani bus terminus in Vadapalani, Chennai on Sunday.