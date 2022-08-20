Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu owes no dues to power generators, says minister V Senthil Balaji

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 20): Tamil Nadu on Friday said it owed no dues to power generators and insisted there was no mechanism in an online portal of the Union government for this purpose to share the state’s response on the matter. Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) Limited on Thursday asked three power exchanges — IEX, PXIL and HPX — to restrict electricity trading by 27 distribution companies in 13 states, including Tamil Nadu, having outstanding dues towards generating companies (gencos). State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said the Union Power Ministry’s stipulated monthly dues of Rs 361 crore has already been paid on August 4, 2022.

In other news, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, Radha Mohan Singh, along with panel members, inspected various development works at the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station on Friday. Accompanied by 16 MPs from different states, Singh reviewed the ‘One Station One Product’ textile stall at the station, which was opened recently, showcasing locally manufactured products like saris for sale.

Tamil Nadu reported 639 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 35,62,092, the health department said on Friday. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 in the State, a medical bulletin stated. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 810 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,17,830 leaving 6,229 active cases. Chennai after hovering new infections in triple digits for several weeks reported 98 cases followed by Coimbatore at 87. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of infections with one each.