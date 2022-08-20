Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu owes no dues to power generators, says minister V Senthil Balaji

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 20): Tamil Nadu on Friday said it owed no dues to power generators and insisted there was no mechanism in an online portal of the Union government for this purpose to share the state’s response on the matter. Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) Limited on Thursday asked three power exchanges — IEX, PXIL and HPX — to restrict electricity trading by 27 distribution companies in 13 states, including Tamil Nadu, having outstanding dues towards generating companies (gencos). State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said the Union Power Ministry’s stipulated monthly dues of Rs 361 crore has already been paid on August 4, 2022.
In other news, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, Radha Mohan Singh, along with panel members, inspected various development works at the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station on Friday. Accompanied by 16 MPs from different states, Singh reviewed the ‘One Station One Product’ textile stall at the station, which was opened recently, showcasing locally manufactured products like saris for sale.
Tamil Nadu reported 639 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 35,62,092, the health department said on Friday. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 in the State, a medical bulletin stated. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 810 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,17,830 leaving 6,229 active cases. Chennai after hovering new infections in triple digits for several weeks reported 98 cases followed by Coimbatore at 87. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of infections with one each.
As part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s initiative to celebrate Madras Day at Elliott’s Beach, the city traffic police have put in place certain arrangements on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Monday. The restrictions will be in place from the police booth to the fish stall (16th Cross Street) on a stretch of about 850 metres, officials said. Read more.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Salai, Tambaram, Porur, Ambattur Estate, Ponneri carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Read more.
In less than three days, Chennai will celebrate its 383rd birthday and to mark the day, plenty of events and competitions have been planned by the Greater Chennai Corporation.
On the other hand, as a tribute to the rich history and culture of Chennai, the Madras Day week celebrations, an annual event to commemorate the founding of Chennai on August 22, 1639, is set to take place this year with several programmes from August 21 to 28. Read more.
The claim for compensation of Rs 1.10 crore towards damages by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami over a corruption charge is fanciful, a non-governmental organisation, has said in the Madras High Court.
In its counter-affidavit filed in response to a civil suit filed by EPS last week, Arappor Iyakkam, by its convernor Jayaram Venkatesan and joint convenor Zahir Hussain, said the claim for compensation is fanciful and baseless and it should be dismissed as unsubstantiated. Read more.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday called upon young graduates to explore new opportunities in the fisheries sector by joining the nation-wide Start-up India initiative. They should aim to become job providers and play an effective role in contributing to a resurgent India, he said.
“Graduates should venture into start-ups and entrepreneurship in fisheries sector and contribute to a resurgent India,” the Governor said while presenting the degrees and medals at the 7th convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University here. Read more.
