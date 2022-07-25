Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Mega Vaccination drive: 18.08 lakh people given jabs in state

Acknowledging the immediate steps taken by the Centre to evacuate students from Ukraine in coordination with States, Stalin, in a letter to Modi said that there is a ‘sense of disappointment’ among students that similar concrete steps have not been taken by the Union government as regards continuance of their studies.

“I would therefore request you to direct the NMC (National Medical Commission) and the Union Ministries concerned to initiate steps to bring in necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable these students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India.” If this is difficult, necessary steps need to be immediately taken to provide students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, Stalin said.

Meanwhile, health Minister Ma Subramanian tweeted about the Mega drive and said: A survey of the 32nd Special Mega Vaccination Camps was conducted in 1,00,000 centers today at Thenampet Urban Primary Health Center