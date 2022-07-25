Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Mega Vaccination drive: 18.08 lakh people given jabs in state

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates, July 25: Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 18.08 people against Covid-19 in the 32nd mega vaccination exercise in the state, the health department said. A total of 1,41,985 people received the first dose, 5,49,164 the second dose, while 11,17,451 people received the precautionary booster dose, an official release said.
Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 1,945 new Covid-19 cases including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh. The overall tally now stands at 35,32,343, the health department said, adding new infections dropped below 2,000 mark after few weeks. Recoveries grew to 34,78,902 as 2,379 people got recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 15,409 active cases, a medical bulletin said here.
In other news, Chess fever is well and truly on in Chennai with just four days to go for the 44th Olympiad. As the countdown for the chess extravaganza continues, a test event was held on Sunday to assess the preparedness for the tournament.
