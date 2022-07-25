scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Mega Vaccination drive: 18.08 lakh people given jabs in state

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates, July 25: The Centre should facilitate continuation of studies either in domestic or foreign colleges for medical students who had to return home from Ukraine, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Updated: July 25, 2022 7:40:18 am
mega vaccination drive in TN, chennai news, Ma subramanianThe health department started the mass vaccination programme in the state on September 12 last year. (Source: Twitter/Ma Subramanian)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates, July 25: Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 18.08 people against Covid-19 in the 32nd mega vaccination exercise in the state, the health department said. A total of 1,41,985 people received the first dose, 5,49,164 the second dose, while 11,17,451 people received the precautionary booster dose, an official release said.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 1,945 new Covid-19 cases including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh. The overall tally now stands at 35,32,343, the health department said, adding new infections dropped below 2,000 mark after few weeks. Recoveries grew to 34,78,902 as 2,379 people got recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 15,409 active cases, a medical bulletin said here.

In other news, Chess fever is well and truly on in Chennai with just four days to go for the 44th Olympiad. As the countdown for the chess extravaganza continues, a test event was held on Sunday to assess the preparedness for the tournament.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates, July 25: Mega Vaccination drive: 18.08 lakh people given jabs in state; watch this space for all news updates for the day.

07:40 (IST)25 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Watch this space. 

Acknowledging the immediate steps taken by the Centre to evacuate students from Ukraine in coordination with States, Stalin, in a letter to Modi said that there is a ‘sense of disappointment’ among students that similar concrete steps have not been taken by the Union government as regards continuance of their studies.

“I would therefore request you to direct the NMC (National Medical Commission) and the Union Ministries concerned to initiate steps to bring in necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable these students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India.” If this is difficult, necessary steps need to be immediately taken to provide students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, Stalin said.

Meanwhile, health Minister Ma Subramanian tweeted about the Mega drive and said: A survey of the 32nd Special Mega Vaccination Camps was conducted in 1,00,000 centers today at Thenampet Urban Primary Health Center

