Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin becomes DMK youth wing secy; Anna Univ ranks among top 150 global universities

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK president M K Stalin was appointed as the secretary of the DMK youth wing at Arivalayam, the party’s headquarters in Chennai on Thursday. The order was passed by K Anbazhagan, the General Secretary of the party, who announced that Udhayanidhi Stalin will be succeeding M P Swaminathan as the third secretary of the DMK youth wing.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will chair a meeting of the DMK Youth Wing on July 6 in Chennai. This will be the first meeting under his leadership, following his appointment.

Anna University was ranked among the top 150 young universities in the world, after Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released the rankings for 2020 on Tuesday. The university found a rank between 101 to 150 in the list. IIT-Guwahati was ranked between 71 to 80 and Jindal Global University between 101 to 150.