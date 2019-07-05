Toggle Menu
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin becomes DMK youth wing secy; Anna Univ ranks among top 150 global universities

Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin is the second member from Karunanidhi’s family, after father M K Stalin, to become the DMK youth wing secretary.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK president M K Stalin was appointed as the secretary of the DMK youth wing at Arivalayam, the party’s headquarters in Chennai on Thursday. The order was passed by K Anbazhagan, the General Secretary of the party, who announced that Udhayanidhi Stalin will be succeeding M P Swaminathan as the third secretary of the DMK youth wing.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will chair a meeting of the DMK Youth Wing on July 6 in Chennai. This will be the first meeting under his leadership, following his appointment.

Anna University was ranked among the top 150 young universities in the world, after Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released the rankings for 2020 on Tuesday. The university found a rank between 101 to 150 in the list. IIT-Guwahati was ranked between 71 to 80 and Jindal Global University between 101 to 150.

Live Blog

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates | For updates in Tamil, click our Tamil Live Blog IETamil Live Blog |

DMK leader Stalin termed the 'One Nation One Ration Card Scheme' non-Constitutional. (File photo)

The Centre’s proposed “One Nation, One Ration Card” scheme has kicked up a controversy in Tamil Nadu, with political parties and subject experts raising concern at the possible threat that a single national ration scheme will derail the state’s universal Public Distribution System (PDS), arguably one of the best PDS models in the world.

Strongly opposing the scheme by calling it “anti-Constitutional,” DMK president M K Stalin said the attempt to roll it out immediately is “unilateral autocracy”.

Chennai’s Guindy, according to a leading real estate services firm, has emerged as the top residential area among the 15 hotspots identified in the capital city. The locations have been identified based on the highest real estate launches for the past three years and qualitative analysis.

According to a report released by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the 15 locations have been chosen based on three parameters – connectivity, quality of life and real estate value.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News July 4 Highlights

