Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Kallakurichi student death was suicide, not rape-murder, rules Madras HC, grants bail to five

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 30): Tamil Nadu recorded 512 fresh coronavirus cases and a 73-year-old man from Salem succumbed to the contagion on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: August 30, 2022 8:50:07 am
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 30): The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to five officials of a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakuruchi who were arrested in connection with the death of a Class 12 girl student, three days after it observed that “it was a clear case of suicide and not rape-murder”. The news of the death of the 17-year-old student on July 13 had triggered violence, including stone-pelting at the school building and arson. Referring to the report of a three-member team of doctors from JIPMER in Puducherry that went through the post-mortem reports, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan said, “According to the post-mortem reports, there is not a shred of evidence that the deceased was raped or murdered.”

In other updates, the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, has recommended action against her confidante VK Sasikala among others, and the matter will be discussed with legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday. The state cabinet, which met under chief minister M K Stalin, also decided to place the panel report before the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

As part of its skill development and employability facilitation scheme, ‘Naan Mudhalvan,’ the Tamil Nadu government on Monday inked Memoranda of Understanding with over 40 firms and Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a dedicated upskilling portal. Stalin launched the website (www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in) for the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme and inaugurated an exhibition here of firms that offer training, skilling and courses on a range of fields and subjects.

08:50 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Chennai This Week: Kunal Kamra’s show, some loud music and a full-fledged market

Kunal Kamra’s show is something that Chennaittes can look forward to this week. A standup comedian, Kamra’s shows are known for their political overtones. Witness him performing live on September 4 at the ever-happening Music Academy from 7 pm. The event is presented by The Entertainment Factory. Read more.

08:49 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Know Your City: Ancient game patterns inscribed beneath Krishna’s butter ball come to light

How many of us would relate to games like dhayakattam (the game of dice played in Mahabharata) or aadu puli aatam (the tiger and goat game)? These are ancient games played many years ago by our ancestors and are now slowly vanishing or being replaced by modern board games like monopoly.

In order to ensure these games do not die out in the coming years, Vinita Siddharth founded the Kreeda, a Chennai-based organisation, which is into reviving and documenting traditional games.

 

In her quest, Vinita toured many temples across Chennai and to her surprise, she discovered quite a few games inscribed on temple walls and floors. Read more.

08:02 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest news from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

With just a couple of days left for Ganesh Chathurthi, which will be celebrated this year on August 31, devotees in Chennai have started thronging shops selling Ganesh idols, as the prices of the idols are expected to soar a day prior to the festival.

However, Kosapettai near Purasawalkam, the traditional hub of idol makers and artisans in Chennai, wears a gloomy look. Sources say artisans in Kosapettai have stocked up 500-1,500 idols in their homes and godowns in anticipation of brisk business, but have not found many takers for their products this year.

In other news, The 52-year-old teacher of a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai, who was arrested Sunday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody till September 9, the police said. On Monday, the police arrested a staff member of the school where the assault took place, officials added.

According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the UKG student who studies at a private school in Tiruvannamalai. The accused used to frequently visit the private school since his wife is an administrative official (correspondent) at the school, officers said, adding that he molested the child at the school campus after luring her with chocolates.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7, the party’s state president, K S Alagiri, said on Sunday.

Stalin will launch the yatra to Kashmir when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Kanniyakumari, Alagiri told reporters.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:01:11 am