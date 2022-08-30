Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Kallakurichi student death was suicide, not rape-murder, rules Madras HC, grants bail to five

Chennai Latest News, Chennai Today: The news of the death of the 17-year-old student on July 13 had triggered violence, including stone-pelting at the school building and arson. (File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 30): The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to five officials of a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakuruchi who were arrested in connection with the death of a Class 12 girl student, three days after it observed that “it was a clear case of suicide and not rape-murder”. The news of the death of the 17-year-old student on July 13 had triggered violence, including stone-pelting at the school building and arson. Referring to the report of a three-member team of doctors from JIPMER in Puducherry that went through the post-mortem reports, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan said, “According to the post-mortem reports, there is not a shred of evidence that the deceased was raped or murdered.”

In other updates, the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, has recommended action against her confidante VK Sasikala among others, and the matter will be discussed with legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday. The state cabinet, which met under chief minister M K Stalin, also decided to place the panel report before the Tamil Nadu Assembly. As part of its skill development and employability facilitation scheme, ‘Naan Mudhalvan,’ the Tamil Nadu government on Monday inked Memoranda of Understanding with over 40 firms and Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a dedicated upskilling portal. Stalin launched the website (www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in) for the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme and inaugurated an exhibition here of firms that offer training, skilling and courses on a range of fields and subjects.