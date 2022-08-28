scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Will soon meet Sasikala, Dhinakaran to unite AIADMK, says OPS

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 28): Tamil Nadu recorded 534 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,034, the Health Department said. Chennai accounted for most of the cases at 87, Coimbatore 74 while the rest were spread across other districts.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: August 28, 2022 8:25:57 am
Chennai News Live | Tamil Nadu News Live | Chennai Tamil Nadu Live | Chennai Live | Tamil Nadu LiveChennai Latest News, Chennai Today: OPS said he would also call on all those who worked for the party under the leadership of late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and convince them.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 28): AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday said he would soon meet the expelled interim general secretary V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, heading the AMMK party, as part of his initiatives to unite the AIADMK now divided over the leadership issue. He said he would also call on all those who worked for the party under the leadership of late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and convince them.

In other news, the Madras High Court has directed the Coimbatore police to grant permission to install Ganesha idol at a housing board colony, where Muslims lived in large numbers, after obtaining the consent from the local Jamath. Justice N Sathish Kumar gave a direction to this effect on August 26 while disposing of a criminal original petition from Mahalakshmi, who prayed for a direction to grant permission to install Ganesha Idol at Pullakadu Housing Unit in Ukkadam South and celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi festival falling on August 31.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has set aside the criminal proceedings pending before a Special Court for Pocso cases in Coimbatore against a youth, who had a consensual love affair with a minor girl and later married her, when she was below 18 years of age. Justice N Sathish Kumar quashed the proceedings, while allowing a criminal original petition from Suraj, recently. The petition was filed to quash the proceedings in a Special Court in Coimbatore for various offences under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act, 2006.

08:25 (IST)28 Aug 2022
Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

A government bus conductor, who was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for allegedly misbehaving with girl students was produced before the Magistrate on Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

The bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation is operated from Gobichettipalayam to Nambiyur village on a daily basis. Students travel in the bus to the Government Higher Secondary School at Kurumandur.

In other updates from the state, Tamil Nadu has not opposed the National Education Policy (NEP) but has submitted recommendations for consideration, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar claimed on Saturday.

The purported opposition to implementing the Centre’s NEP is a speculation and a projection only in the media, he said.

“I have a copy of the letter written by the Tamil Nadu government furnishing its recommendations regarding the NEP. I think some of the recommendations like those on Anganwadis, can be taken on a positive note,” the Minister told reporters here.

Eight more Sri Lankan nationals landed here on Saturday, joining a number of people who had fled the economic crisis-hit island republic and arrived in Tamil Nadu.

The eight, including minors, came from Thalaimannar and Jaffna. They all reached Arichalmunai from where the Marine police took them to the Mandapam refugees camp, officials said. One of the Lankan women said the situation back home was difficult as there were no jobs, and that compounded the problems already being faced by the island nation.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:24:47 am