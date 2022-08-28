Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Will soon meet Sasikala, Dhinakaran to unite AIADMK, says OPS

Chennai Latest News, Chennai Today: OPS said he would also call on all those who worked for the party under the leadership of late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and convince them.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates (August 28): AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday said he would soon meet the expelled interim general secretary V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, heading the AMMK party, as part of his initiatives to unite the AIADMK now divided over the leadership issue. He said he would also call on all those who worked for the party under the leadership of late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and convince them.

In other news, the Madras High Court has directed the Coimbatore police to grant permission to install Ganesha idol at a housing board colony, where Muslims lived in large numbers, after obtaining the consent from the local Jamath. Justice N Sathish Kumar gave a direction to this effect on August 26 while disposing of a criminal original petition from Mahalakshmi, who prayed for a direction to grant permission to install Ganesha Idol at Pullakadu Housing Unit in Ukkadam South and celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi festival falling on August 31.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has set aside the criminal proceedings pending before a Special Court for Pocso cases in Coimbatore against a youth, who had a consensual love affair with a minor girl and later married her, when she was below 18 years of age. Justice N Sathish Kumar quashed the proceedings, while allowing a criminal original petition from Suraj, recently. The petition was filed to quash the proceedings in a Special Court in Coimbatore for various offences under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act, 2006.