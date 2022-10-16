Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: From Tamil Nadu to Delhi, DMK warns of agitations against ‘Hindi imposition’

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has said that it will organise a statewide agitation against the Centre’s alleged Hindi imposition and the introduction of a national level common entrance test. Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday also warned that the party would even stage a protest in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Salai, IT Corridor carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Anna Salai: Edapalayam Street, Wall Tax Road, Nanian street, Elakandhappan street, Singannan street. IT Corridor: TARAMANI KANDANCHAVADI Karpaga vinayagar koil street, VOC street, Gandhi street, CBI colony, MGR road, Part of OMR and above all surrounding areas.
WITH assertive BJP Hindu nationalism on one side and the DMK's linguistic/ Regional politics on the other, the controversy over the ‘Dravidian’ identity of Tamil Nadu continues. A few days ago, Governor R N Ravi, who has done his bit to keep the fires burning, added a new dimension to it, raising the question ‘Who is a Dravidian?’.
Does it only mean the people of Tamil Nadu , or does it also include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala? Continue...