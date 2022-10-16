Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: From Tamil Nadu to Delhi, DMK warns of agitations against ‘Hindi imposition’

Chennai Live Updates: DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin with party leader Dayanidhi Maran and others during a protest against the parliamentary committee’s recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes, in Chennai, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has said that it will organise a statewide agitation against the Centre’s alleged Hindi imposition and the introduction of a national level common entrance test. Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday also warned that the party would even stage a protest in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Salai, IT Corridor carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Anna Salai: Edapalayam Street, Wall Tax Road, Nanian street, Elakandhappan street, Singannan street. IT Corridor: TARAMANI KANDANCHAVADI Karpaga vinayagar koil street, VOC street, Gandhi street, CBI colony, MGR road, Part of OMR and above all surrounding areas.