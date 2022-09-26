Chennai News Live Updates: Axes, scrapers, handmade tiles found in latest excavation near Chennai ; TN warns of slapping NSA against those impeding public peace

scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2022 8:37:06 am
Sangam age artefacts were discovered during the excavation. (Express Photo)

Chennai News Live Updates, September 26, 2022: Hand axes, scrapers, cleavers and choppers as old as 12,000 years to rouletted ware (from the Sangam era – 2,000 years ago), Roman amphora sherds and glass beads indicating active trade with Rome were some of the artefacts found by the most recent Archeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation near Chennai. While scholars see it as a crucial chapter in bridging the gap in Tamil history, ASI officials said it was significant as they had discovered some Sangam age artefacts from Natham Medu too, 40 km north west of Chennai city.

Amid continuing incidents of Sangh Parivar activists’ properties being targeted in the wake of NIA raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Tamil Nadu police on Sunday warned of slapping the stringent National Security Act against those indulging in such acts. A release from the office of DGP C Sylendra Babu said investigation is being held in connection with various incidents of explosive substances being hurled at the premises of the members of “some organisations”, and 250 people have been enquired so far.

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government and the Administrator of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Pension Fund Trust to pay the enhanced dearness allowance to 86,000 retired employees of the State Transport Corporations prospectively with effect from November this year onwards.

Live Blog

08:37 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Hand axes, scrapers, cleavers and choppers as old as 12,000 years to rouletted ware (from the Sangam era – 2,000 years ago), Roman amphora sherds and glass beads indicating active trade with Rome were some of the artefacts found by the most recent Archeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation near Chennai.

While scholars see it as a crucial chapter in bridging the gap in Tamil history, ASI officials said it was significant as they had discovered some Sangam age artefacts from Natham Medu too, 40 km north west of Chennai city.

Stalin urges people to join hands in spreading green cover, launches Green TN Mission

Making a fervent pitch to collectively address the challenges of climate change, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the people to join the government efforts in spreading forest cover and conserving nature for posterity.

Launching the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, a flagship scheme of the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company – a new special purpose vehicle created by the state government – at Arignar Anna Zoological park in Vandalur here, he said the initiative is aimed at increasing the state’s tree and forest cover to 33 per cent from 23.69 per cent in the next 10 years.

About 2.80 crore saplings have been raised for the purpose and details of all planting locations are collected along with geo-tagged data to monitor sapling planting and survival rate, he said.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:31:33 am
