Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Chennai News Live: EPS, OPS move HC against sealing of AIADMK headquarters; Stalin tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates 13 July 2022: While interim General Secretary Palaniswami has apprised the EC about the July 11 General Council meeting and the changes effected, Panneerselvam has written to the poll panel arguing that the proceedings and its decisions were null and void.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 13, 2022 9:00:34 am
Chennai News, Chennai news Live, aiadmkChennai: Security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters before the general council meeting in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates today: AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and ousted party leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court against the sealing of the party headquarters by the Tamil Nadu government following violence there on July 11. The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

The fight between ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and party interim head Edappadi K Palaniswami is now with the Election Commission and banks, with both sides determined to establish their rights. While interim General Secretary Palaniswami has apprised the EC about the July 11 General Council meeting and the changes effected, Panneerselvam has written to the poll panel arguing that the proceedings and its decisions were null and void.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe,” he wrote. Also, the state recorded 2,280 new coronavirus disease cases pushing the caseload 35,06,257 till date while death toll stood at 38,028 with nil fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: EPS, OPS move Madras HC against sealing of AIADMK headquarters; M K Stalin tests positive for Covid-19; Tamil Nadu reports 2,280 fresh Coronavirus infections; Follow live updates.

08:56 (IST)13 Jul 2022
EPS, OPS move HC against sealing of AIADMK headquarters

AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and ousted party leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court against the sealing of the party headquarters by the Tamil Nadu government following violence there on July 11. The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayanan, representing EPS, made a mention before Justice N Satiskumar, when the latter commenced his work for the day in the morning. He requested the judge to hear the case relating to removal of the seal affixed at the doors of the party headquarters at Avvai Shanmugam Salai in the city’s Royapettah locality. Read more

08:48 (IST)13 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

A day after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and rival leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) O Panneerselvam was expelled from the party’s membership for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, he has written a letter to the manager of a private bank asking him not to allow any other person apart from him to operate the bank accounts of AIADMK. The AIADMK general council Monday removed Panneerselvam (OPS) from the post of treasurer and expelled three of his supporters as well from the party, and elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary. Former Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan was named as a replacement for Panneerselvam.

READ | O Panneerselvam writes to bank not to allow Dindigul Srinivasan to operate AIADMK accounts

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Delhi schools and noted the facilities they provide to the students, the Greater Chennai Corporation Tuesday said they are all set to revamp their schools as a part of the state government’s city planning initiative.

READ | Chennai civic body ready to revamp its schools on lines of those in Delhi

