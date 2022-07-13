Chennai News Live: EPS, OPS move HC against sealing of AIADMK headquarters; Stalin tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai: Security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters before the general council meeting in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates today: AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and ousted party leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court against the sealing of the party headquarters by the Tamil Nadu government following violence there on July 11. The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

The fight between ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and party interim head Edappadi K Palaniswami is now with the Election Commission and banks, with both sides determined to establish their rights. While interim General Secretary Palaniswami has apprised the EC about the July 11 General Council meeting and the changes effected, Panneerselvam has written to the poll panel arguing that the proceedings and its decisions were null and void.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe,” he wrote. Also, the state recorded 2,280 new coronavirus disease cases pushing the caseload 35,06,257 till date while death toll stood at 38,028 with nil fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.