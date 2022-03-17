Chennai News Live Updates: Over 49,000 Covid-19 doses administered to children between 12-14 years; State budget to be presented tomorrow

Chennai: Students of The New College hold placards during a protest in support of wearing 'hijab' in their college premises, in Chennai, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging the ban on scarfs in educational institutions in the state, saying that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (PTI Photo)

The Tenkasi police of Tamil Nadu used a drone to hunt down a history-sheeter after he went into hiding inside a marshy land Tuesday, the police informed Wednesday. Shahul Hameed (32), a history-sheeter, has several cases of murder, extortion and kidnap pending against him. According to the police, Beer Mohammed, a goat farmer, had lodged a complaint against Hameed after the latter allegedly attacked and severely injured him. Hameed had successfully been evading arrest for some time now.

An official at the SP office said, “Hameed had gone into hiding in the Pachanayakkan Pothai area which is about 50 acre surrounded by thick bushes, trees, shrubs. Since marshy lands are surrounded by water, the police had a tough time finding the accused. He also threatened the people who came near the marshy land with a sickle in his hand,” an official at the SP office said.

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday said they had killed in an encounter “Neeravi” Murugan, a history-sheeter with about 60 cases (including murder) registered against him in Thoothukudi, Madurai and Erode, among other districts. Speaking to reporters, Tirunelveli superintendent of police P Saravanan said that a police officer had opened fire on Murugan in self-defence when he attacked them with sickles near Kalakadu in the district. They had gone in search of him in connection with a robbery reported from Dindigul, the police added.

