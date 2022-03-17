Chennai News Live Updates: Over 49,000 Covid-19 doses administered to children between 12-14 years; State budget to be presented tomorrow

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: On the first day of Covid-19 vaccination drive for children between 12-14 years of age, a total of 49,760 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered the Corbevax vaccine. The Tamil Nadu government Wednesday launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children in the 12 to 14 years age group in the state as part of the nationwide drive. A total of 21.21 lakh children in 12 – 14 years would be vaccinated against Coronavirus with their parents’ consent, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said.
Meanwhile, state-run TANEGDCO on Wednesday signed power procurement agreements for the supply of 2900 mw of electricity from various players including NLC. The agreements were signed between Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and NLC among others in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai, an official release said. Also, the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held in Mahabalipuram about 58 km from here, would see participation of over 150 countries and the tournament would be the biggest-ever sports event to have happened in India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.
In other news, the Madras High Court has termed the usage of mobile phones and taking videos inside government office as “a grave misconduct,” and directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue appropriate instructions regulating their use during office hours. Justice SM Subramaniam also directed that strict action be initiated against violation of the circular/instructions in this connection.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram-Radha Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Porur-Thiruverkadu, Avadi-Alamathy, Tondairpet-Napalayam, KK Nagar, Vyasarpadi for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Tambaram: RADHANAGAR Kannan nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Radha nagar, Subash nagar, Kurinji nagar, Senthil nagar, Purushothaman nagar RAJAJI NAGAR Krishna Avenue, Madambakkam main road, Ragavendhira nagar, Jain Appartment and above all surrounding areas. Read here
Hello and welcome to today's live blog. Follow all the latest updates from Chennai and Tamil Nadu today.
The Madras High Court on Wednesday gave the green signal for holding the indirect election to Kadayampatti town panchayat in Salem district, as scheduled for March 26.
The election process shall be videographed with adequate police protection, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said, while closing the petition in respect of Kadayampatti alone, today.
As regards the other three town panchayats for Vanavasi, Nagavalli and Belur, the bench directed the SEC to produce the video clippings of the election conducted on March 4 and submit the reasons for the ruckus, allegedly created by DMK councillors, on that day. The case is adjourned till March 28. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu witnessed a further dip in the number of new Covid cases by recording just 72 fresh infections on Wednesday. With this, the overall caseload in the state rose to 34,52,145.
With 161 discharges, the active cases stood at 873. The state did not record any new virus-related fatalities on the day, as a result of which the total toll remained at 38,024.
While Chennai recorded 23 fresh cases, Chengalpet saw 12 and Coimbatore seven cases.
The first bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday recalled an earlier order directing the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a separate Press Council for the state.
The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recalled the order issued by a division bench, when the matter came up before it today.
Wondering as to how such a direction had been issued, when the subject matter and the prayer were totally different, the bench recalled the order passed by Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and P Velmurugan in the last week of August 2021. (PTI)
The 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held in Mahabalipuram about 58 km from here, would see participation of over 150 countries and the tournament would be the biggest-ever sports event to have happened in India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister, who announced that Tamil Nadu would host the international event, claimed this Olympiad would be a milestone in the history of the State. "Tamil Nadu has got the opportunity to host the 44th Chess Olympiad. This is a proud moment for all Tamils," he said.
The Chief Minister who took to his microblogging site to make the announcement said, "Sports are all about one's potent, talent, beauty and much more. Chess in particular is an amazing game which is about the steady focus of the participants and the nail-biting thrill enjoyed by the spectators." (PTI)
Public sector Indian Bank has been awarded as the best performing bank under the self-help group bank linkage for 2020-21, the city-based bank said in Chennai on Wednesday.
Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh presented the award to Indian Bank field general manager-New Delhi Ravinder Singh at an event in the capital recently, a press release from the bank said. (PTI)
Residents of Iriyapuram Village near Thalavady that is located within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district noticed a leopard in a stone quarry on Wednesday and said the big cat had been entering farms and killing goats and dogs, personnel of the Forest Department said.
The villagers were panic-stricken but managed to scare the leopard away from the quarry by creating a noise.
The personnel said they would trap the wild animal before it harms humans and told them to avoid stepping out of the house at night. (PTI)
The Union Territory of Puducherry logged two new cases of Covid- 19 at the end of examination of 458 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday. The fresh cases raised the tally to 1,65,766 till date.
Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a press release that Puducherry and Karaikal regions registered one fresh case each while the other two outlying regions of Mahe and Yanam reported zero cases.
The active cases were 15 in number and they were in home quarantine. While four patients recovered and discharged during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 1,63,789, the Director said. (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children in the 12 to 14 years age group in the state as part of the nationwide drive.
A total of 21.21 lakh children in 12 - 14 years would be vaccinated against Coronavirus with their parents' consent, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, who launched the drive in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, principal secretary of health and family welfare Dr J Radhakrishnan, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Chennai Mayor R Priya and other officials, here said.
"The children are being vaccinated with their parents' permission. Also, we have launched the precaution dose for those aged 60 and above from today," the Minister said after launching the inoculation drive at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ashok Nagar here. (PTI)
State-run TANEGDCO on Wednesday signed power procurement agreements for the supply of 2900 mw of electricity from various players including NLC.
The agreements were signed between Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and NLC among others in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin here, an official release said. The agreements were aimed at purchasing power at "lesser rates", it said.
TANGEDCO entered into an agreement for the supply of 1500 mw of electricity with NLC from its Talabira (Odisha) 3x800 mw project, as allocated by the Union Power Ministry. (PTI)
A day after the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijabs in classrooms, scores of students belonging to The New College in Chennai staged a protest condemning the HC verdict.
Two persons have been arrested from Uthangudi area in Madurai for selling lottery tickets banned by the government. The police recovered 527 lottery tickets and `6,000 in cash from the possession of the arrested persons. (ANI)
The Madras High Court has termed the usage of mobile phones and taking videos inside government office as "a grave misconduct," and directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue appropriate instructions regulating their use during office hours.
Justice SM Subramaniam also directed that strict action be initiated against violation of the circular/instructions in this connection.
The court's directions came while hearing into the plea by a state government official challenging her suspension for filming her colleagues during work hours that allegedly led to a dispute, leaving one person injured. (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday said they had killed in an encounter “Neeravi” Murugan, a history-sheeter with about 60 cases (including murder) registered against him in Thoothukudi, Madurai and Erode, among other districts.
Speaking to reporters, Tirunelveli superintendent of police P Saravanan said that a police officer had opened fire on Murugan in self-defence when he attacked them with sickles near Kalakadu in the district.
They had gone in search of him in connection with a robbery reported from Dindigul, the police added. Read more
The Tenkasi police of Tamil Nadu used a drone to hunt down a history-sheeter after he went into hiding inside a marshy land Tuesday, the police informed Wednesday. Shahul Hameed (32), a history-sheeter, has several cases of murder, extortion and kidnap pending against him. According to the police, Beer Mohammed, a goat farmer, had lodged a complaint against Hameed after the latter allegedly attacked and severely injured him. Hameed had successfully been evading arrest for some time now.
An official at the SP office said, “Hameed had gone into hiding in the Pachanayakkan Pothai area which is about 50 acre surrounded by thick bushes, trees, shrubs. Since marshy lands are surrounded by water, the police had a tough time finding the accused. He also threatened the people who came near the marshy land with a sickle in his hand,” an official at the SP office said. Read more
A notorious history-sheeter was gunned down in an 'encounter,' here on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a police team that went to nab him, police said. 'Neeravi' Murugan was killed after police opened fire when he attacked them using a sharp edged weapon, in which one personnel sustained injuries, police said.
A special police team from Dindigul had gone to Tirunelveli to nab Murugan, wanted in a robbery case in that district, upon information when he attacked them, police claimed. The incident happened near a village off Nanguneri-Kalakadu Road and the deceased was wanted in connection with many cases including for murder and robbery in various districts of the state, they said. (PTI)
A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea from John David, undergoing life imprisonment for murdering another student Navarasu in 1996, seeking premature release. The Bench of Justices P N Prakash and A A Nakkiran, after accepting the submission of State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah that a life convict in a cruel death case cannot seek the relief of premature release as a matter of right, dismissed the petition.
Navarasu, then a first year MBBS student of Muthiah Medical College attached to Annamalai University in Chidambaram, was found missing from the hostel on November 6, 1996. The torso of his mutilated body was found on the outskirts of Chidambaram and other parts of the body were found in a suitcase abandoned in a bus a day later. The prosecution case was that John David, a hostel mate of Navarasu, committed the murder pursuant to a ragging incident. (PTI)
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday hit out at Governor RN Ravi for his recent remarks on federalism and said that the term 'state autonomy' is not separatist and he need not fear the word federalism as well. Citing an anecdote shared by late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, which is about irrational views, the DMK mouthpiece, 'Murasoli' said Governor Ravi's recent opinions too were similar.
Quoting Ravi's recent remarks, the ruling party's Tamil daily in its editorial said use of "big words of culture, spiritualism and Bharatham", cannot make the Governor's assertion true. Addressing an event, the Governor had on March 11 said, "those who (seen as aimed at the DMK) talk about federalism and Indian Union should remember that India was not born in 1947 nor it is a contractual union like United States of America." (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu government will roll out Covid-19 vaccination in the state for children between the ages of 12 and 14 from Wednesday, as part of a nationwide drive. According to a release issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Health Minister Ma Subramanian will launch the vaccination at a government higher secondary school in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, and the deputy directors of health services would follow suit in their respective districts.