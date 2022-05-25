Chennai News Live: Six students test Covid-19 positive at Anna University; govt appeals to people not to panic about monkeypox

Chennai on Monday witnessed one of the hottest days this summer with the weather station at Meenambakkam recording a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius while Nungambakkam recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius. As per data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the temperatures recorded at Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam were 1.3 degrees Celsius and 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal, respectively. Other areas also recorded maximum temperatures, including Cuddalore (39.3 degrees Celsius), Madurai (39.1 degrees Celsius), Tiruttani (38.6 degrees Celsius) and Karur Paramathi (38.5 degrees Celsius).

A 43-year-old woman was allegedly held at knifepoint and raped after being stalked for two days by a 20-year-old man in Chennai, the police said. According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of May 20, after the woman returned to her house in Adyar from her office in Triplicane. As she was locking the door, the accused, who had been following her all day, forcefully barged into her house. He locked the door from the inside and threatened her with a knife. He tied the victim’s hands and sealed her mouth, and allegedly raped her at knifepoint, the police said. He also allegedly filmed the act and threatened to leak images and videos on the internet if the victim approached the police.

Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan wrote to all district collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner on Monday on the preventive steps to be taken in view of the monkeypox outbreak reported from countries such as the UK, the US, Australia and Canada.

Radhakrishnan said in a statement that he was sharing with the officials an advisory he had received from the National Centre for Disease Control on the viral zoonotic disease. People who report unexplained rashes, those who have travelled in the past 21 days to a country with a recently confirmed or suspected monkeypox case and those who have reported contact with confirmed or suspected monkey pox patients are to be placed under surveillance.

