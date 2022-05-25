Chennai News Live: Six students test Covid-19 positive at Anna University; govt appeals to people not to panic about monkeypox

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: A month after a cluster was detected at IIT Madras where more than 180 students tested positive, six students at Anna University campus in Guindy have tested positive for Covid-19. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior health department officials visited the campus on Tuesday and monitored the measures that have been taken to prevent further spread of the virus. The officials noted that a total of 40 samples were tested and six of them have returned positive till now.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in the meantime, appealed to people not to panic about monekypox, adding that no case of the viral zoonotic disease was reported in the state, The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said the government has advised Health department officials to step up surveillance at airports and directed hospitals to inform the government if anyone is suspected to have symptoms of the virus.
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The projects will help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. These projects are seen as a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region.
Chennai on Monday witnessed one of the hottest days this summer with the weather station at Meenambakkam recording a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius while Nungambakkam recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius. As per data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the temperatures recorded at Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam were 1.3 degrees Celsius and 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal, respectively. Read more
