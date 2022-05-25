Chennai News Live: Six students test Covid-19 positive at Anna University; govt appeals to people not to panic about monkeypox

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Six students test Covid-19 positive at Anna University; govt appeals to people not to panic about monkeypox

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: May 25, 2022 9:09:13 am
Chennai News, Chennai News Live, Chennai latest newsHealth Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior health department officials visited the campus on Tuesday and monitored the measures that have been taken to prevent further spread of the virus. (Express Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: A month after a cluster was detected at IIT Madras where more than 180 students tested positive, six students at Anna University campus in Guindy have tested positive for Covid-19. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior health department officials visited the campus on Tuesday and monitored the measures that have been taken to prevent further spread of the virus. The officials noted that a total of 40 samples were tested and six of them have returned positive till now.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in the meantime, appealed to people not to panic about monekypox, adding that no case of the viral zoonotic disease was reported in the state, The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said the government has advised Health department officials to step up surveillance at airports and directed hospitals to inform the government if anyone is suspected to have symptoms of the virus.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The projects will help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. These projects are seen as a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Today: 6 students test Covid-19 positive at Anna University in Chennai; PM Modi to visit Chennai on May 26, lay foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 31,400 crore

09:09 (IST)25 May 2022
At 40.1 degrees Celsius, Chennai records hottest day this summer

Chennai on Monday witnessed one of the hottest days this summer with the weather station at Meenambakkam recording a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius while Nungambakkam recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius. As per data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the temperatures recorded at Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam were 1.3 degrees Celsius and 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal, respectively. Read more

08:50 (IST)25 May 2022
Six students test Covid-19 positive at Anna University

08:38 (IST)25 May 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Welcome to today's live blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

READ | At 40.1 degrees Celsius, Chennai records hottest day this summer

A 43-year-old woman was allegedly held at knifepoint and raped after being stalked for two days by a 20-year-old man in Chennai, the police said. According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of May 20, after the woman returned to her house in Adyar from her office in Triplicane. As she was locking the door, the accused, who had been following her all day, forcefully barged into her house. He locked the door from the inside and threatened her with a knife. He tied the victim’s hands and sealed her mouth, and allegedly raped her at knifepoint, the police said. He also allegedly filmed the act and threatened to leak images and videos on the internet if the victim approached the police.

READ | Chennai: 43-year-old allegedly stalked, raped at knifepoint in Adyar; one held

Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan wrote to all district collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner on Monday on the preventive steps to be taken in view of the monkeypox outbreak reported from countries such as the UK, the US, Australia and Canada.

Radhakrishnan said in a statement that he was sharing with the officials an advisory he had received from the National Centre for Disease Control on the viral zoonotic disease. People who report unexplained rashes, those who have travelled in the past 21 days to a country with a recently confirmed or suspected monkeypox case and those who have reported contact with confirmed or suspected monkey pox patients are to be placed under surveillance.

READ | Tamil Nadu health secretary writes to district collectors to step up vigil for monkeypox

