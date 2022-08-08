Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: One of the two injured men die after signboard collapsed in city

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver of the government bus while negotiating a curve lost control of the vehicle and hit the pillar carrying the board. (Sourced image)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: One of the two men, who were injured after a giant signboard collapsed and fell on them on arterial Mount road in Chennai, died in Royapettah Government Hospital in the city on Monday. As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Shanmuga Sundaram, who was on a two-wheeler, when the accident occurred. The collapse took place near Kathipara flyover here this afternoon when an MTC bus hit a pole carrying the signboard.

In a leg-up to the Indo-US strategic partnership, the US navy ship Charles Drew on Sunday arrived at the Larsen and Toubro shipyard at Kattupalli here for undergoing repairs and allied services, reported PTI. According to an official release, the US Navy had awarded a contract to the L&T Shipyard for undertaking maintenance of the ship. The event signifies the capabilities of the country’s shipyards in the global ship repairing market.

In other news, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday led a procession of party leaders in remembrance of his late father and former CM M Karunanidhi on the veteran political leader’s death anniversary on Sunday. The Chief Minister led a procession to Karunanidhi’s memorial on Kamaraj Salai here, with senior DMK leaders Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi and state ministers in tow. Stalin also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi near the latter’s statue, which was inaugurated in May this year, at the Omandurar Government Estate in the state capital.