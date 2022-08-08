Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: One of the two injured men die after signboard collapsed in city

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: One of the two men, who were injured after a giant signboard collapsed and fell on them on arterial Mount road in Chennai, died in Royapettah Government Hospital in the city on Monday. As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Shanmuga Sundaram, who was on a two-wheeler, when the accident occurred. The collapse took place near Kathipara flyover here this afternoon when an MTC bus hit a pole carrying the signboard.
In a leg-up to the Indo-US strategic partnership, the US navy ship Charles Drew on Sunday arrived at the Larsen and Toubro shipyard at Kattupalli here for undergoing repairs and allied services, reported PTI. According to an official release, the US Navy had awarded a contract to the L&T Shipyard for undertaking maintenance of the ship. The event signifies the capabilities of the country’s shipyards in the global ship repairing market.
In other news, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday led a procession of party leaders in remembrance of his late father and former CM M Karunanidhi on the veteran political leader’s death anniversary on Sunday. The Chief Minister led a procession to Karunanidhi’s memorial on Kamaraj Salai here, with senior DMK leaders Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi and state ministers in tow. Stalin also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi near the latter’s statue, which was inaugurated in May this year, at the Omandurar Government Estate in the state capital.
Tamil Nadu recorded 269 mm of rainfall, which is 102 per cent higher than normal, from August 1 to August 6, according to the state’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has forecast light to moderate rainfall for the next four days.
In a statement Sunday, Ramachandran said Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri recorded the maximum rainfall. He said that one person died in Vellore after a tree fall and close to 29 houses were damaged due to the rain. He also said an average rainfall of 2.71 mm was recorded in 16 districts of the state in the past 24 hours, he added. Read more.
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in the city in view of the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 9, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
A release from the department said Sunday there would be a slow movement of traffic at EVR Periyar Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiah Salai, and areas in and around the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Read more.
Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand appointed as the deputy president of FIDE, reported ANI. Read more here.
