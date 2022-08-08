scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: One of the two injured men die after signboard collapsed in city

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates, August 9, 2022: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Egmore, Perambur, Tambaram carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Updated: August 8, 2022 12:27:47 pm
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: One of the two men, who were injured after a giant signboard collapsed and fell on them on arterial Mount road in Chennai, died in Royapettah Government Hospital in the city on Monday. As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Shanmuga Sundaram, who was on a two-wheeler, when the accident occurred. The collapse took place near Kathipara flyover here this afternoon when an MTC bus hit a pole carrying the signboard.

In a leg-up to the Indo-US strategic partnership, the US navy ship Charles Drew on Sunday arrived at the Larsen and Toubro shipyard at Kattupalli here for undergoing repairs and allied services, reported PTI. According to an official release, the US Navy had awarded a contract to the L&T Shipyard for undertaking maintenance of the ship. The event signifies the capabilities of the country’s shipyards in the global ship repairing market.

In other news, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday led a procession of party leaders in remembrance of his late father and former CMKarunanidhi on the veteran political leader’s death anniversary on Sunday. The Chief Minister led a procession to Karunanidhi’s memorial on Kamaraj Salai here, with senior DMK leaders Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi and state ministers in tow. Stalin also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi near the latter’s statue, which was inaugurated in May this year, at the Omandurar Government Estate in the state capital.

 

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu; power cuts in Chennai and more. Watch this space for all latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

12:27 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Tamil Nadu recorded 269 mm rainfall in first six days of August, one dead: Minister

Tamil Nadu recorded 269 mm of rainfall, which is 102 per cent higher than normal, from August 1 to August 6, according to the state’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has forecast light to moderate rainfall for the next four days.

In a statement Sunday, Ramachandran said Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri recorded the maximum rainfall. He said that one person died in Vellore after a tree fall and close to 29 houses were damaged due to the rain. He also said an average rainfall of 2.71 mm was recorded in 16 districts of the state in the past 24 hours, he added. Read more. 

12:12 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Chennai traffic police announce diversions ahead of Chess Olympiad closing ceremony

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in the city in view of the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 9, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A release from the department said Sunday there would be a slow movement of traffic at EVR Periyar Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiah Salai, and areas in and around the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Read more.

09:25 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Viswanathan Anand appointed as the deputy president of FIDE

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand appointed as the deputy president of FIDE, reported ANI. Read more here. 

07:39 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

In other updates from the state, Teenager Kishore Kumar stole the spotlight, winning the Men’s International Open here in the Covelong Classic Surf Championships Sunday. In the final held near here against Sri Lankan surfer S Praneeth, the 14-year old Kishore manoeuvered the waves well to win the race by a slender margin of 0.17 points. Ajeesh Ali secured the third place in this category.

Madras HC levies Rs 50,000 fine on litigant over sand quarry lease

The Madras High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a litigant for filing a PIL allegedly to blackmail genuine leaseholders for quarrying sand in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district.

The amount shall be remitted to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within 15 days, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said while dismissing a PIL petition from R Silambarasan on August 4.

Read also | Madras HC quashes proceedings against Law students

 

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 07:37:09 am