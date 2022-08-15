scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Independence Day Celebrations today 15 August 2022: According to the release by the city police, the traffic diversions will be in place from 6 a.m. till the end of celebrations.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 15, 2022 8:06:09 am
Independence Day | Independence Day 2022 | Independence Day Importance | 76th Independence DayThe tricolour fluttered atop several houses across Tamil Nadu in response to the Centre’s appeal to hoist the national flags during August 13-15 as part of the nationwide campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. (File/Representational image)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Independence Day Celebrations today: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions on August 15. According to the release by the city police, the traffic diversions will be in place from 6 a.m. till the end of celebrations. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic except for those carrying pass.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth and several leaders joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Saturday while enthusiastic public displayed their patriotism by unfurling the national tricolour atop their houses. The tricolour fluttered atop several houses across Tamil Nadu in response to the Centre’s appeal to hoist the national flags during August 13-15 as part of the nationwide campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The state Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Friday wrote to all district collectors in the state asking them to ensure that no elected leaders of any local body are prevented from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day on the grounds of their caste.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid; Watch this space for all the updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

08:06 (IST)15 Aug 2022
Tamil Nadu ADGP Shankar, IGP Easwaramoorthy to get President’s Medal

Tamil Nadu police is all set to get honoured for its services with as many as three officers picked by the Centre for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 24 others for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

K Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), C Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security) and M Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Salem are chosen for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, a Tamil Nadu police release here said on Sunday. All the three are IPS officers.

07:50 (IST)15 Aug 2022
Aavin launches tricolour kulfi

The state-owned Aavin milk brand on August 14 announced on Twitter that it has launched tricolour kulfis to celebrate the 76th Independence day.

07:36 (IST)15 Aug 2022
WATCH | Chennai's role in India's freedom struggle

August 15 marks the 75th anniversary of India’s freedom from British rule. Chennai, then the winter capital of Madras Presidency, has played a significant role in India’s struggle for freedom — home to great leaders, site of great movements.

07:33 (IST)15 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's live blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu for the day. 

ADGP Shankar, IGP Easwaramoorthy to get President's Medal

Tamil Nadu police is all set to get honoured for its services with as many as three officers picked by the Centre for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 24 others for the Police Medal for Meritorious service, reports PTI. K Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), C Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security) and M Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Salem are chosen for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, a Tamil Nadu police release here said on Sunday. All the three are IPS officers.

In other news, Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 759 new Covid-19 cases, including a returnee from New Delhi, and pushed the overall tally to 35,58,788 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 with no fatalities, the Health Department said. As many as 1,033 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,13,349 leaving 7,406 active cases, a bulletin said here. Chennai recorded most of the cases with 138 followed by Coimbatore 92 while Tirupathur and Ariyalur added one new case each. Seventeen of the total 38 districts reported new cases below 10.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 07:13:45 am