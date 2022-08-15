Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid

ADGP Shankar, IGP Easwaramoorthy to get President's Medal

Tamil Nadu police is all set to get honoured for its services with as many as three officers picked by the Centre for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 24 others for the Police Medal for Meritorious service, reports PTI. K Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), C Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security) and M Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Salem are chosen for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, a Tamil Nadu police release here said on Sunday. All the three are IPS officers.

In other news, Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 759 new Covid-19 cases, including a returnee from New Delhi, and pushed the overall tally to 35,58,788 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 with no fatalities, the Health Department said. As many as 1,033 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,13,349 leaving 7,406 active cases, a bulletin said here. Chennai recorded most of the cases with 138 followed by Coimbatore 92 while Tirupathur and Ariyalur added one new case each. Seventeen of the total 38 districts reported new cases below 10.