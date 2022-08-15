Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Independence Day Celebrations today: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions on August 15. According to the release by the city police, the traffic diversions will be in place from 6 a.m. till the end of celebrations. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic except for those carrying pass.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth and several leaders joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Saturday while enthusiastic public displayed their patriotism by unfurling the national tricolour atop their houses. The tricolour fluttered atop several houses across Tamil Nadu in response to the Centre’s appeal to hoist the national flags during August 13-15 as part of the nationwide campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
The state Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Friday wrote to all district collectors in the state asking them to ensure that no elected leaders of any local body are prevented from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day on the grounds of their caste.
Tamil Nadu police is all set to get honoured for its services with as many as three officers picked by the Centre for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 24 others for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
K Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), C Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security) and M Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Salem are chosen for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, a Tamil Nadu police release here said on Sunday. All the three are IPS officers. Read more.
The state-owned Aavin milk brand on August 14 announced on Twitter that it has launched tricolour kulfis to celebrate the 76th Independence day.
August 15 marks the 75th anniversary of India’s freedom from British rule. Chennai, then the winter capital of Madras Presidency, has played a significant role in India’s struggle for freedom — home to great leaders, site of great movements.
