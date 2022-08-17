Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin ahead of Delhi visit

The DMK will not make “even the slightest ideological compromise” with BJP, as there is “no relationship” between the two parties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday, before he left for the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a gathering at an event to mark the 60th birthday of Thol Thirumavalavan, a prominent Dalit leader and chief of DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Stalin, while referring to mention by one of the speakers of his scheduled Delhi visit, said: I am going to Delhi as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to get the necessary schemes for our people from the Union government. The ties between the state and the Union government shouldn’t be mistaken as a relationship between DMK and BJP.”

In other news, after a day-long dilemma over the jurisdiction issue of forest boundaries between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, an eight-year-old elephant, which was stranded in a waterbody near Coimbatore, finally received attention from the Tamil Nadu forest officials by Monday night. Tamil Nadu sent two veterinarians and two ‘kumkis’, or trained elephants, to aid the elephant that was seemingly in distress. By Tuesday afternoon officials of the Coimbatore forest division confirmed that they were tracking the elephant.

Meanwhile, food safety authorities Tuesday raided multiple restaurants, and eateries located inside a popular mall at Anna Nagar in Chennai and seized stale meat from a couple of restaurants. The authorities initiated the action following complaints of unhygienic food served in the restaurants here. The team of officials led by Dr Satheesh Kumar designated food safety officer in Chennai carried out a surprise inspection at the food court of the mall.