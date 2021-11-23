scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Chennai News Live Updates: 750 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths; Stalin lays foundation of several projects in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation of several projects and distributed welfare measures to over 25,000 beneficiaries during an event at VOC park in Coimbatore on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 23, 2021 10:13:39 am
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu Monday recorded 750 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the total infections to 27,21,021 and deaths to 36,388. As many as 843 patients recovered from the infection during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,76,017. The active cases dropped to 8,616. Coimbatore recorded 125 fresh cases, followed by Chennai at 110.

In other news, a cooking cyclinder blast at Karungalpatti in Salem left one dead, several injured on Tuesday morning. As per initial reports, two houses are completely destroyed, and the fire and rescue personnel believe that a couple of people are trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation of several projects and distributed welfare measures to over 25,000 beneficiaries during an event at VOC park in Coimbatore on Monday. Speaking at the event, he said steps would be taken to make Tamil Nadu the top industrial state in the country. He added that Coimbatore plays a vital role in the state’s industrial growth.

Also, the Madras High Court on Monday set aside the statement of a 21-year-old rape victim, who is mentally challenged, on a petition that a metropolitan magistrate in Chennai city who recorded it had refused to take the help of an interpreter.

In rain-related news, two Central teams, comprising a total of seven officials, on Monday inspected several regions of Tamil Nadu to assess the damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in the state.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 750 new Covid-19 cases, 13 fatalities; Central teams assess damage in Tamil Nadu due to floods; Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Madras HC; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin lays foundation of several projects in Coimbatore; Follow Live Updates here.

10:09 (IST)23 Nov 2021
Tamil Nadu reports 750 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Tamil Nadu Monday recorded 750 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the total infections to 27,21,021 and deaths to 36,388. As many as 843 patients recovered from the infection during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,76,017. The active cases dropped to 8,616. Coimbatore recorded 125 fresh cases, followed by Chennai at 110.

10:07 (IST)23 Nov 2021
Welcome to today's live blog!

Vanakkam Chennai!

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The second team of three officials, led by consultant, Ministry of Finance, R B Kaul, visited regions in southern Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari District.

The Tamil Nadu Police arrested three persons, including two minors, Monday in connection with the murder of a Special Sub-Inspector near Tiruchirapalli district, a release from Pudukkotai police said. “The main accused P Manikandan (19) is a resident of Thogur near Kallanai in Thanjavur district,” it added.

The deceased officer, S Boominathan (50), was allegedly chasing goat thieves on his motorcycle on Saturday night after they fled from a checkpoint. He intercepted them at Palathupatti village in Pudukkotai. Even as the officer sought help from other officials over the phone to take the accused into custody, he was attacked by a three-member gang with a machete, police said.

READ | Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old, two minors held for murder of Tiruchirapalli SI

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Friday night, leaving behind a note that suggested she was sexually harassed by an unknown perpetrator. “I should be the last girl to die of sexual harassment,” the letter read. She was afraid to reveal the name of the perpetrator, she wrote. Meanwhile, Vengamedu police inspector Kannadasan has been suspended for allegedly behaving rudely with the family members of the girl.

READ | Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide alleging sexual harassment in Karur, police inspector suspended

Several areas in the state capital got inundated after heavy rains lashed the city since Monday morning. The latest downpour happened just as the city was limping back to normalcy after incessant rains in the past few days.

Several streets in T Nagar and other areas like Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Mylapore, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Virugambakkam, Pallikaranai and Tambaram got waterlogged, resulting in traffic snarls near major junctions. As per reports, low-lying areas in Manali, Puzhal and Chindadaipet also got inundated. School and college-going students faced a lot of hardship owing to the heavy downpour.

READ | Rains continue to lash Chennai, several areas inundated again

