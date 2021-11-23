Chennai News Live Updates: 750 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths; Stalin lays foundation of several projects in Coimbatore

The active cases dropped to 8,616. Coimbatore recorded 125 fresh cases, followed by Chennai at 110. (File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu Monday recorded 750 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the total infections to 27,21,021 and deaths to 36,388. As many as 843 patients recovered from the infection during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,76,017. The active cases dropped to 8,616. Coimbatore recorded 125 fresh cases, followed by Chennai at 110.

In other news, a cooking cyclinder blast at Karungalpatti in Salem left one dead, several injured on Tuesday morning. As per initial reports, two houses are completely destroyed, and the fire and rescue personnel believe that a couple of people are trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation of several projects and distributed welfare measures to over 25,000 beneficiaries during an event at VOC park in Coimbatore on Monday. Speaking at the event, he said steps would be taken to make Tamil Nadu the top industrial state in the country. He added that Coimbatore plays a vital role in the state’s industrial growth.

Also, the Madras High Court on Monday set aside the statement of a 21-year-old rape victim, who is mentally challenged, on a petition that a metropolitan magistrate in Chennai city who recorded it had refused to take the help of an interpreter.

In rain-related news, two Central teams, comprising a total of seven officials, on Monday inspected several regions of Tamil Nadu to assess the damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in the state.