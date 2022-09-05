Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai, to launch 26 schools of excellence & 15 model schools in state with Stalin

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Today: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools in Tamil Nadu along with his counterpart, M K Stalin, on September 5. Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh met Kejriwal on August 30 at his residence and invited him to the launch of the DMK government’s Puthumai Penn Thittam (innovative project for girls) and the inauguration of 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools across the state. Under the Puthumai Penn Thittam, the Tamil Nadu government will pay Rs 1,000 per month to female students as higher education aid, the AAP leader tweeted.

In other news, the Twitter account of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was briefly hacked on Sunday as it was showing a different display name, and requested people to make use of crypto currencies. The account of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise has over two lakh followers and that was restored later in the day.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12.28 lakh people against COVID-19 in the 35th mega vaccination exercise held in the state. A total of 78,337 people received the first dose, 2,91,028 the second jab, while 8,59,628 got the precautionary booster dose, a release said here. The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 96.39 per cent and the second dose 90.61 per cent. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Principal Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with the Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Ranjan among others.