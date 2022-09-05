Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai, to launch 26 schools of excellence & 15 model schools in state with Stalin

scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Today (September 5): Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 470 fresh coronavirus infections. As many as 494 people recovered in the last 24 hours. Chennai and Coimbatore continued to witness marginal increase in daily cases.

Chennai | Updated: September 5, 2022 9:54:42 am
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Today: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools in Tamil Nadu along with his counterpart, M K Stalin, on September 5. Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh met Kejriwal on August 30 at his residence and invited him to the launch of the DMK government’s Puthumai Penn Thittam (innovative project for girls) and the inauguration of 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools across the state. Under the Puthumai Penn Thittam, the Tamil Nadu government will pay Rs 1,000 per month to female students as higher education aid, the AAP leader tweeted.

In other news, the Twitter account of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was briefly hacked on Sunday as it was showing a different display name, and requested people to make use of crypto currencies. The account of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise has over two lakh followers and that was restored later in the day.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12.28 lakh people against COVID-19 in the 35th mega vaccination exercise held in the state. A total of 78,337 people received the first dose, 2,91,028 the second jab, while 8,59,628 got the precautionary booster dose, a release said here. The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 96.39 per cent and the second dose 90.61 per cent. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Principal Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with the Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Ranjan among others.

 

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai, to launch 26 schools of excellence & 15 model schools in state with Stalin; Covid updates from Tamil Nadu and more.

09:54 (IST)05 Sep 2022
I will not contest future elections: Congress leader E V K S Elangovan

Congress leader from Tamil Nadu E V K S Elangovan has stated that he would not be contesting any elections in future.

Addressing a meeting in Erode on Sunday night in which he appealed to volunteers to participate in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ announced by the Congress and set to begin from Kanyakumari on September 7, Elangovan said he would hereafter not contest the Assembly and Parliamentary elections. Read more.

09:47 (IST)05 Sep 2022
M K Stalin lauds Kerala CM for successful south meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for successfully conducting the South Zone Council meeting.

Writing to Vijayan, Stalin congratulated him for the successful conduct of the South Zone Council meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on September 3. Read more.

09:42 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Delhi CM in Chennai: Event to start at 10:30 am

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in Chennai today and, along with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, will launch 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools of the Tamil Nadu Government, at 10.30 am. -- ENS Delhi

09:36 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai and Tamil Nadu. 

In the appointment of judges, there should be representation of all sections of the people, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday and pitched again for a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai.

Laying the foundation stone for multi-storeyed combined court building to house subordinate courts here, Stalin said that Tamil should be made an official language in the Madras High Court so that litigants could understand the proceedings.

One arrested in murder of Chennai-based industrialist, film financier Bhaskaran

The Chennai police have arrested a man in connection with the murder case of a 67-year-old industrialist and film financier, Bhaskaran, a day after his body was found dumped on a road inside a plastic bag, said officials Sunday.

A police officer told The Indian Express the accused Ganesan was taken in custody late Saturday by officials of the R-5 Virugambakkam police station. They said the accused was in the business of supplying women.

In other updates, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday unveiled India’s first prototype of drone transportation of human organs to facilitate quick organ transplant in hospitals.

The use of drones in moving the harvested organs from the airport to the hospital, as against the present mode of transporting them by road from airport, will reduce considerable time.

“At present, drones can be used to move the box containing the organs up to a distance of 20 km,” Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, which has co-created the prototype drone technology, said.

Read also | HC restrains ED from proceeding further against TN Minister Senthil Balaji

