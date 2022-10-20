Chennai Tamil Nadu live news: Stalin urges PM to announce special ECLG scheme to MSMEs in garment sector

Chennai Tamil Nadu News Live: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday sought the Centre’s intervention to release a special emergency credit line guarantee scheme to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in the garment business, as the sector was undergoing ‘severe crisis’. MSMEs in Tiruppur constitute 95 per cent of the exporting clusters and orders for the summer season declined by around 40 per cent compared to last year, Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In other news, the Tamil Nadu government will upgrade about 4,600 km stretch of damaged roads in the urban civic bodies at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Making a statement in the Assembly on the announcements made by his government and initiatives to be taken up in the fields of school education, municipal administration and transport, he said 6,000 classrooms will be constructed for panchayat union primary and middle schools on an outlay of Rs 800 crore. High and higher secondary schools would get 1,200 new classrooms at a cost of Rs 250 crore, he said.

Nearly, 78 per cent of the announcements made by his government have translated into projects. “Out of 3,327 announcements made totally, 78 per cent i.e. 2,607 announcements have been implemented and government orders issued accordingly. Of them, 791 announcements have been implemented,” the Chief Minister said.