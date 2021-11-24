Heavy rains likely in parts of Tamil Nadu from November 25

A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and result in heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will also experience rains in the coming days.

According to IMD’s bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. “Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-­northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & south Tamil Nadu coast,” the bulletin read.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai weather forecast for the next five days:

November 24: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest south Tamilnadu. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over rest north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at many places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

November 25: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over interior Tamilnadu.

November 26 and November 27: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Local Forecast for Chennai city and neighbourhood:

For the next 24 hours: The sky condition is likely to partly cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 0C and 25 0C respectively.

For the next 48 hours: The sky condition is likely to partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 0C and 25 0C respectively.