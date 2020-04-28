Chennai reports 103 new Covid-19 cases; Tamil Nadu crosses 2,000 mark

Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectants inside a temporary set-up of 500 beds for quarantine during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Chennai, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (PTI Photo: R Senthil Kumar) Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectants inside a temporary set-up of 500 beds for quarantine during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Chennai, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (PTI Photo: R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai reported 103 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, a majority of the 121 infections registered across the state. At least 10 children also tested positive for the disease. The state’s tally crossed the 2,000 mark to reach 2,058.

Chengalpattu district reported 12 cases while there were three cases in Kallakurichi. One case was reported in Kancheepuram district and two others were reported in Namakkal district.

At least 27 patients were discharged across the state today after treatment, while one death was reported. So far, 24 people have died from the virus in the state.

At present, there are 902 active cases of coronavirus across the state. Chennai has recorded the highest number of cases, with 673 positive cases and 195 discharged, followed by Coimbatore with 141 positive cases and 120 discharged. Tiruppur comes third with 112 positive cases and 83 discharged.

