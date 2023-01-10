Chennai News Live Updates: Ruckus breaks out on Day 1 of TN Assembly session; Governor R N Ravi stages walkout

Chennai News Live Updates: The conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi reached a new low Monday when Ravi made changes to the prepared speech he read out in the Assembly. As a result, Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution demanding only the original printed speech in Tamil be put in records. Governor Ravi reacted to this in an unprecedented manner by staging a walkout from the House in protest even before the national anthem was played.
Major aberrations that irked the government were mainly 3 points. The governor skipped part of the 12th point of his speech, which was about the state’s “highest priority to maintaining law and order”. He also skipped the 64th point, which was about how the government dealt with natural disasters and pandemics that happened in the state. The governor’s speech also fully skipped the 65th point, which said the government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. ‘Dravidian model’ were among the words skipped by the Governor and he also spoke on his own on certain aspects.
In other news, a bus with over 20 college students on board rammed into a median divider at Kundrathur near Chennai Monday. According to the police, the bus belonging to a private college at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur was heading to the campus with students from different locations in the city. The police said the students sustained minor injuries and were sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment.
The latest flare-up between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the DMK government is over certain portions Ravi skipped from the speech submitted to him by the state for reading at the start of the Assembly session. One of those related to the mention of ‘Dravidian model of development’ twice, as per officials.
Since he became Chief Minister for the first time, climbing out of the large shadow of his father M Karunanidhi, M K Stalin has courted a distinct image of himself as an upholder of “Dravidian interests”. This serves him well at a time when the other powerful regional party, the AIADMK, is seen now to completely bear the stamp of the BJP – a party that is seen as “alien” to the Tamil way of things. Hence the ‘Dravidian model’, including of development, that has emerged as the Stalin government’s buzzword.(Read More)
According to the police, at around 12.30 am police personnel noticed smoke coming out of the district supply officer’s building at the collectorate and alerted the fire and rescue department. Four fire brigades, comprising close to 40 rescue personnel, were soon rushed in to douse the blaze.
After a three-hour battle, around 3.45 am, the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. Officials said a total of 29,232 sarees and 15,406 dhotis that were to be distributed to ration card holders in Madurai South Taluk and Thirupparankundram went up in flames. (Read More)
Marking the launch of ‘Pongal’ gift distribution scheme across the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday gave away the harvest festival hampers to beneficiaries here, which includes Rs 1,000 cash assistance.
The gift pack, besides the cash component, comprises raw rice and sugar (one kilo each), a full piece of sugarcane in addition to a dhothi and a saree to all ‘rice’ category family card holders and inmates of Rehabilitation Camps for Sri Lankan Tamils (refugees).
Stalin had announced that the festival gift would be distributed to 2,19,33,342 families at a cost of Rs 2,429.05 crore. In order to implement the free dhoti and saree distribution scheme for Pongal, Rs 487.92 crore was set apart. (Read More)
The 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu as it is against the ideals of social justice, the state government said on Monday.
The state is firm on continuing the present reservation policy (of 69 percent), the government categorically stated.
“Tamil Nadu has adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the State and ensure advancement of socially backward classes. This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the State, as the 10 percent quota for EWS is against the ideals of social justice,” the text of Governor R N Ravi’s speech copy tabled in the Assembly stated. (Read More)