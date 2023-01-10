scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Ruckus breaks out on Day 1 of TN Assembly session; Governor R N Ravi stages walkout

Chennai News Live Updates: Meanwhile the BJP came out in support of the Governor and lashed out at the ruling DMK. BJP's state president K Annamalai said that DMK and its alliance partners acted like "fringe elements"

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: January 10, 2023 10:13:46 am
MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai News Live Updates: The conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi reached a new low Monday when Ravi made changes to the prepared speech he read out in the Assembly. As a result, Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution demanding only the original printed speech in Tamil be put in records. Governor Ravi reacted to this in an unprecedented manner by staging a walkout from the House in protest even before the national anthem was played.

Major aberrations that irked the government were mainly 3 points. The governor skipped part of the 12th point of his speech, which was about the state’s “highest priority to maintaining law and order”. He also skipped the 64th point, which was about how the government dealt with natural disasters and pandemics that happened in the state. The governor’s speech also fully skipped the 65th point, which said the government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. ‘Dravidian model’ were among the words skipped by the Governor and he also spoke on his own on certain aspects.

In other news, a bus with over 20 college students on board rammed into a median divider at Kundrathur near Chennai Monday. According to the police, the bus belonging to a private college at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur was heading to the campus with students from different locations in the city. The police said the students sustained minor injuries and were sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment.

Chennai News Live Updates: 10% quota for EWS against social justice ideals, says Tamil Nadu govt; Fire at Madurai collectorate destroys 29k sarees, 15k dhotis set aside for Pongal hamper; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

10:13 (IST)10 Jan 2023
What is the ‘Dravidian model of governance’ reference that TN Governor Ravi ‘skipped’

The latest flare-up between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the DMK government is over certain portions Ravi skipped from the speech submitted to him by the state for reading at the start of the Assembly session. One of those related to the mention of ‘Dravidian model of development’ twice, as per officials.

Since he became Chief Minister for the first time, climbing out of the large shadow of his father M Karunanidhi, M K Stalin has courted a distinct image of himself as an upholder of “Dravidian interests”. This serves him well at a time when the other powerful regional party, the AIADMK, is seen now to completely bear the stamp of the BJP – a party that is seen as “alien” to the Tamil way of things. Hence the ‘Dravidian model’, including of development, that has emerged as the Stalin government’s buzzword.(Read More)

10:08 (IST)10 Jan 2023
After ruckus on Day 1 of TN Assembly session, posters 'Get out Ravi' seen around Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai in Chennai
10:04 (IST)10 Jan 2023
In Pics: Day 1 of Tamil Nadu Assembly session

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government speak with the media after staging a walkout during Tamil Nadu Governor's address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks during the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI)
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses the media during the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi during the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St. George. (PTI)

09:40 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Fire at Madurai collectorate destroys 29k sarees, 15k dhotis set aside for Pongal hamper

According to the police, at around 12.30 am police personnel noticed smoke coming out of the district supply officer’s building at the collectorate and alerted the fire and rescue department. Four fire brigades, comprising close to 40 rescue personnel, were soon rushed in to douse the blaze.

After a three-hour battle, around 3.45 am, the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. Officials said a total of 29,232 sarees and 15,406 dhotis that were to be distributed to ration card holders in Madurai South Taluk and Thirupparankundram went up in flames. (Read More)

09:39 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launches Pongal hamper distribution

Marking the launch of ‘Pongal’ gift distribution scheme across the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday gave away the harvest festival hampers to beneficiaries here, which includes Rs 1,000 cash assistance.

The gift pack, besides the cash component, comprises raw rice and sugar (one kilo each), a full piece of sugarcane in addition to a dhothi and a saree to all ‘rice’ category family card holders and inmates of Rehabilitation Camps for Sri Lankan Tamils (refugees).

Stalin had announced that the festival gift would be distributed to 2,19,33,342 families at a cost of Rs 2,429.05 crore. In order to implement the free dhoti and saree distribution scheme for Pongal, Rs 487.92 crore was set apart. (Read More)

09:39 (IST)10 Jan 2023
10% quota for EWS against social justice ideals, says Tamil Nadu govt

The 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu as it is against the ideals of social justice, the state government said on Monday.

The state is firm on continuing the present reservation policy (of 69 percent), the government categorically stated.

“Tamil Nadu has adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the State and ensure advancement of socially backward classes. This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the State, as the 10 percent quota for EWS is against the ideals of social justice,” the text of Governor R N Ravi’s speech copy tabled in the Assembly stated. (Read More)

Tamil Nadu transport department to operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15.

Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.

The buses will be operated from Madhavaram new bus stand, KK Nagar bus stand, Tambaram – railway station bus stand and MEPZ Sanatorium, Poonamalle bus stand and Dr MGR Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). The government will run special link buses on the above days for commuters to reach the bus stands.

As many as 12 pre-booking centres are set up across the CMBT, Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) and Poonamalle. People can also book their tickets online by visiting the TNSTC website or using their app.

Know Your City | Sri Arunodayam: A home for abandoned children with intellectual disabilities in Chennai

Back in the late 1990s, Iyappan Subramaniyan, who hails from Edaiyur in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district, experienced a personal loss when his older brother with Down’s syndrome died. Having faced the lack of awareness and medical facilities in his village and society’s judgement, Iyappan started the Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust in Chennai in 2002.

Twenty years later, Arunodayam is a shelter home to hundreds of children with intellectual disabilities, all of them abandoned by their own families.

“After the passing away of my brother, I decided to pursue an education in the field of disability and rehabilitation. During my coursework, I realised that very few organisations in India work for destitute children with intellectual disabilities. That’s when, in a small house with one child and a few provisions, I started Arunodayam with the help of my sister Jayachithra,” says Iyappan.

