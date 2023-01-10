Chennai News Live Updates: Ruckus breaks out on Day 1 of TN Assembly session; Governor R N Ravi stages walkout

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai News Live Updates: The conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi reached a new low Monday when Ravi made changes to the prepared speech he read out in the Assembly. As a result, Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution demanding only the original printed speech in Tamil be put in records. Governor Ravi reacted to this in an unprecedented manner by staging a walkout from the House in protest even before the national anthem was played.

Major aberrations that irked the government were mainly 3 points. The governor skipped part of the 12th point of his speech, which was about the state’s “highest priority to maintaining law and order”. He also skipped the 64th point, which was about how the government dealt with natural disasters and pandemics that happened in the state. The governor’s speech also fully skipped the 65th point, which said the government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. ‘Dravidian model’ were among the words skipped by the Governor and he also spoke on his own on certain aspects.

In other news, a bus with over 20 college students on board rammed into a median divider at Kundrathur near Chennai Monday. According to the police, the bus belonging to a private college at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur was heading to the campus with students from different locations in the city. The police said the students sustained minor injuries and were sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment.