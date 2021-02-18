Chennai: Multi-level parking facility in T Nagar likely to open this month

The parking lot has six floors designed to house four-wheelers and two-wheelers

The multi-level parking facility located between Thanikachalam road and Singalavelar street of Theyagaraya road which is expected to have over 700 parking slots is likely to be opened for the public this month. A trial run at the parking lot was conducted on Wednesday, and officials seem to be pleased with the overall setup.

The facility, built in an area of 8,826 sq m, is completely automated with minimal human interface.

The parking lot has six floors designed to house four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The structure has been designed as a sustainable building using minimal power and maximum natural lighting and ventilation. It will incorporate solar panels for electricity through solar energy. Visitors’ lounge, drivers room, restrooms, and a baby feeding area are some of the facilities available.

The structure, which has valet facility as well, can hold as many as 222 four-wheelers and 513 two-wheelers. As per officials, cars as long as 5.1 metres can be accommodated, and they can be taken out within 90 seconds.

The parking fee will be similar to the on-street parking facilities in the area, which is Rs 20 per hour for cars and Rs 5 per hour for two-wheelers.

Chennai Smart City Limited has completed the project under the guidance of the civic body with an aim to reduce vehicular congestion in T Nagar’s buzzing shopping area. Construction began in 2018 and the project was supposed to be inaugurated in January 2021, but finishing touches were delayed due to the pandemic.