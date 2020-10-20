Chennai: Kumaran Silks showroom in T Nagar sealed for Covid norm violation

Kumaran Silks in Chennai's T Nagar was sealed on Tuesday. [Twitter/@chennaicorp]

Kumaran Silks, a popular textile showroom in Chennai’s T Nagar, was on Tuesday sealed by the Greater Chennai Corporation for violating the Standard Operating Procedures [SOPs] issued by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the civic body said: “A shop in T Nagar has been locked and sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding and didn’t follow the Covid-19 safety protocols. Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners and public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols.”

PN Sridhar, the central zonal officer responsible for four zones, including Kodambakkam, told indianexpress.com that they had issued a warning to the shop two days ago.

“We received complaints of overcrowding in that shop. The shop officials failed to implement any measures to control the crowd. We issued a warning and a penalty was imposed. The shop owners had promised that they will follow the safety guidelines. After seeing the video, we decided to initiate severe action and today, the shop was sealed. Other shops in the area have also been warned of strict action if they fail to adhere to the SOPs,” he said.

A senior GCP official said: “The corporation officials visited the shop and warned them last week. And then in the following days, the shop was imposed a fine amount of Rs 5,000. But till Sunday, there has been overcrowding in the shop in the wake of Diwali and Navaratri. Based on the directions of our corporation commissioner, we sealed the shop this morning,” he said.

