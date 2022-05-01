Amid rising temperatures, swim your way through summer in Chennai

With most parts of northern India facing heatwaves, the temperature in Chennai has also started to rise as peak summer awaits the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has predicted that over the next few days, the Tamil Nadu capital will become hotter and uncomfortable as its temperature might rise up to 40 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, Chennai recorded 39 degrees Celsius, an increase of 2.4 degrees Celsius than normal, which is the highest so far this season.

Thanks to the simmering heat, swimming pools are much in demand this season as people want to seek relief from the heat of the scorching sun. If you are looking to beat the heat in the city, here’s a list of public pools in Chennai.

Anna University Pool, Kotturpuram

Located in the Anna University campus in Kotturpuram, the pool is one of the most famous public pools in Chennai. The shallow end of the pool is four feet, while the deep end is 12 feet, so depending on your comfort level you can swim till you’re ready to paddle out of there. This place also offers coaching lessons by trained professionals to those interested. You can go there Wednesday to Monday from 6 am to 9 am in the mornings, and 4-8 pm in the evenings. You will have to pay Rs 200 for an hour. They can be contacted on 9841631365.

Marina Swimming Pool

The 100-metre-long Marina Swimming Pool, which reopened on April 6, 2022, after it was closed for the last two years due to the pandemic, allows swimming enthusiasts from 5:30 am to 7:30 pm every day between Monday to Sunday. This pool is managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

SDAT Aquatic Complex, Velachery

The aquatic complex at Velachery Road was built in 1995 at a cost of Rs.11.32 crore by the state government. It is an outdoor pool and besides these facilities, a fitness centre and an indoor hall for gymnastics are also available. The pool offers weekly, monthly, and yearly memberships for those interested in swimming and the rate varies for all. For a guest, it costs Rs 100 per hour. The pool is open on all seven days of the week.

YMCA Swimming Pool, Nandanam

The YMCA Swimming Pool, located in Y M C A College of Physical Education, in Nandanam, Anna Salai, allows people to swim and also has coaching classes. They have a special pool for beginners as well. The pool overlooking the lawn and flowerbed is a truly satisfying experience. It is open on all seven days between 6:30 am to 8 pm. Per month, it costs Rs 1,800 for those interested.

Waves Swimming Academy, Pallavaram

http://www.wavesswimacademy.com/

The Waves Swimming Academy, located in Pallavaram, offers diverse swimming facilities and courses aimed at a cross section of residents, including children, adults, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. They have programmes including competitive swimming classes, recreational swimming, advanced swim training, lap swimming, therapeutic swimming for patients advised to undergo water therapy, aided swim sessions for children and adults with disabilities such as Autism or Down’s Syndrome, and masters swimming. It is open on all seven days of the week between 6 am to 8 pm. On Sundays, it is open between 6 am to 6pm. It costs Rs 100 for kids per hour and Rs 150 per hour for adults. If you want to take membership, it costs Rs 4,000 a month. Contact: 044-49597004

MAV Swimming Pool, Selaiyur

The MAV Swimming Pool located in Selaiyur, East Tamabaram, is open to people on all seven days of the week. Between Monday and Friday, the pool is open from 10:30 am to 3 pm and on the weekends, it is open between 10:30 am to 7:30 pm. The price per hour for an adult is Rs 120 and for a child it is Rs 100. You can contact them at 044-22276060.

MJL Swimming Pool, Camp Road

This pool located in No 10, Camp Road, Selaiyur, Chennai, is open on all seven days between 6 am to 8 pm. It costs Rs 100 per hour. This place also provides coaching for kids at a cost of Rs 2500 a month, and for adults it is Rs 3000 a month. Their contact number is 9841470360.

SP Swimming Academy, Porur

The SP Swimming Academy in Porur is an indoor pool. It is open six days a week between Wednesday to Monday, and Tuesday is an off. The pool is open between 6 am to 8 pm on the mentioned days. From 9 am to 10 am every day, it is exclusively open for women. Per hour, the pool costs Rs 150. Their contact number is 9962282613.

Common rules for all swimming pools:

— Bring your own swimsuit

— Goggles and shower cap are mandatory