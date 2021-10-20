Chennai: Sub-inspector run over by SUV near police headquarters; two arrested

A 26-year-old sub-inspector was allegedly run over after a speeding SUV knocked him down while he was trying to cross the road at Kamarajar Salai near the police headquarters in Chennai on Monday night. The deceased was identified as T Prasanna, hailing from Koliyanur in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district. He was part of the technical services wing at the police headquarters.

The Anna Square traffic investigation wing told indianexpress.com that they have arrested two persons — Rajkumar (41) of Vadapalani, who was driving the SUV, and Karthik (42) of Vyasarpadi — in connection with the incident. A case has been registered under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence).

According to the police, around 8 pm, Prasanna was returning from work. A speeding SUV coming from Anna Square hit him and fled from the spot as he was trying to cross the road. Prasanna fell down on the road and subsequently, another vehicle ran over him, said the police.

He laid unconscious on the road for a while before the passersby informed the police. He was taken to a nearby government hospital in an ambulance where he was declared dead on arrival, said the police.

After the completion of the postmortem, the body was sent to his hometown. On Tuesday, DGP C Sylendra Babu and other officials paid homage to him.

Condoling the death of the police officer, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh from the CM relief fund to the family of the deceased.