Chennai: Sub-inspector arrested under POCSO Act for repeatedly assaulting minor

A Chennai police sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

According to the police, the sub-inspector was in a relationship with a woman since last year, and had been regularly visiting her house. Later, police say, the officer began behaving inappropriately with the woman’s minor daughter. The woman, along with her sister, received money from the accused over a period of time, and the minor was asked to give in to the accused’s demands, a police official said.

The minor managed to escape from the house and approached her father, who had been living apart for the past few months, police said. On Thursday evening, the girl lodged a complaint against the sub-inspector, her mother, and her aunt.

A case under the POCSO Act has been registered at an All Women Police Station (AWPS).