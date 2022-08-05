Chennai: Stunt director Kanal Kannan booked for provocative statement

August 5, 2022 10:27:03 am
The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu police has booked Tamil film stunt director Kanal Kannan, a Hindu Munnani functionary, for allegedly making a provocative statement on demolishing a statue of Periyar at a meeting in Chennai earlier this week.
Kannan was booked on Thursday under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code after members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam lodged a complaint against him at the DGP office in Chennai.
“Close to 1 lakh devotees are visiting the Sri Ranganathar Swamy temple daily to seek blessings. A statue is present opposite to it, the day we break the statue of the man who said there is no god will be the day of Hindu uprising,” Kannan said at a meeting on Monday, according to reports.
A video of his speech was shared widely on social media, angering Periyar supporters.
Commenting on the issue, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said Periyar and Arignar Anna (former Tamil Nadu chief minister C N Annadurai) fought for the cause that everything should be available to everyone in the state, irrespective of their caste or religion. “Whoever attempts to tarnish the reputation of those leaders has to be dealt with an iron fist. The ruling government, which claims to be descendants of Periyar, has to take stringent action against those people,” he said.
Congress leader K S Alagiri said Kannan’s speech was against the freedom of expression and disrupts social harmony. He condemned Kannan and welcomed the state government for booking a case against him.
Amid the chorus of leaders and other organisations seeking strict action against Kannan, BJP state president K Annamalai said if a survey is conducted on 1,000 people outside the Srirangam temple, all of them will say they do not want the statue to be present there.
“In Tamil Nadu, a person on his YouTube channel mocked, ridiculed Lord Shiva and the dance of Thillai Natarajar. On behalf of BJP, several complaints were filed against him but no action was taken. The people, who spoke ill about Lord Shiva, are still present on the pretext of (being) journalists. When they spoke, you said it is freedom of expression. If you conduct a survey involving 1,000 people outside the temple asking whether they want the statue of Periyar to be present there, all of them will say no,” Annamalai said.
