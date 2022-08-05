scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Chennai: Stunt director Kanal Kannan booked for provocative statement

Kanal Kannan’s alleged remark on breaking a statue of Periyar drew widespread condemnation in Tamil Nadu. But BJP state president K Annamalai said if a survey was conducted on 1,000 people outside the Srirangam temple, all of them will say they do not want the Periyar statue

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 5, 2022 10:27:03 am
A video of Kanal Kannan's speech was shared widely on social media, angering Periyar supporters. (Facebook/KanalKannan)

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu police has booked Tamil film stunt director Kanal Kannan, a Hindu Munnani functionary, for allegedly making a provocative statement on demolishing a statue of Periyar at a meeting in Chennai earlier this week.

Kannan was booked on Thursday under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code after members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam lodged a complaint against him at the DGP office in Chennai.

Chennai News Live |liveFollow latest updates

“Close to 1 lakh devotees are visiting the Sri Ranganathar Swamy temple daily to seek blessings. A statue is present opposite to it, the day we break the statue of the man who said there is no god will be the day of Hindu uprising,” Kannan said at a meeting on Monday, according to reports.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

A video of his speech was shared widely on social media, angering Periyar supporters.

Commenting on the issue, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said Periyar and Arignar Anna (former Tamil Nadu chief minister C N Annadurai) fought for the cause that everything should be available to everyone in the state, irrespective of their caste or religion. “Whoever attempts to tarnish the reputation of those leaders has to be dealt with an iron fist. The ruling government, which claims to be descendants of Periyar, has to take stringent action against those people,” he said.

Congress leader K S Alagiri said Kannan’s speech was against the freedom of expression and disrupts social harmony. He condemned Kannan and welcomed the state government for booking a case against him.

Also Read |Governor RN Ravi lauds Tamil Nadu varsities for securing top 10 position in NIRF ranking

Amid the chorus of leaders and other organisations seeking strict action against Kannan, BJP state president K Annamalai said if a survey is conducted on 1,000 people outside the Srirangam temple, all of them will say they do not want the statue to be present there.

More from Chennai

“In Tamil Nadu, a person on his YouTube channel mocked, ridiculed Lord Shiva and the dance of Thillai Natarajar. On behalf of BJP, several complaints were filed against him but no action was taken. The people, who spoke ill about Lord Shiva, are still present on the pretext of (being) journalists. When they spoke, you said it is freedom of expression. If you conduct a survey involving 1,000 people outside the temple asking whether they want the statue of Periyar to be present there, all of them will say no,” Annamalai said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:27:03 am

Most Popular

1

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

5

At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi
Live Updates

China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging
Oppo Reno8 review

Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement