scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Chennai to celebrate street vendors on July 30

The Street Vendor Festival this year will be a part of the SVANidhi Mahotsav

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 29, 2022 4:28:13 pm
The festival will take place in the city (Representative image/File)

As a part of the SVANidhi Mahotsav, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be hosting the Street Vendor Festival on July 30.

The event will be held at the Bougainvillea Park at Anna Nagar in the city. The festival is scheduled to take place between 4 pm to 8 pm on Saturday evening.

The PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) is a central government scheme designed for the street vendors to access working capital loans in order to revive their livelihoods post the Covid-19 lockdown.

The festival SVANidhi Mahotsav is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and is a cultural event taking place from July 9 to July 31. It is being organised in 75 cities across the country for the PM SVANidhi beneficiaries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...

Meanwhile, the GCC said in a release that it had begun taking a census of street vendors in the city as mandated by the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Initially, the census was being conducted in four of the 15 zones – Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

3

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
India two down as Yastika departs for eight
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE

India two down as Yastika departs for eight

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

How mangroves are affected by climate change
Digging Deep

How mangroves are affected by climate change

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement