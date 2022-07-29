Chennai to celebrate street vendors on July 30

As a part of the SVANidhi Mahotsav, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be hosting the Street Vendor Festival on July 30.

The event will be held at the Bougainvillea Park at Anna Nagar in the city. The festival is scheduled to take place between 4 pm to 8 pm on Saturday evening.

The PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) is a central government scheme designed for the street vendors to access working capital loans in order to revive their livelihoods post the Covid-19 lockdown.

The festival SVANidhi Mahotsav is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and is a cultural event taking place from July 9 to July 31. It is being organised in 75 cities across the country for the PM SVANidhi beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the GCC said in a release that it had begun taking a census of street vendors in the city as mandated by the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Initially, the census was being conducted in four of the 15 zones – Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.