Chennai: Six arrested for kidnapping infant in Koyembedu

The Chennai Police Thursday arrested six people, including two juveniles, for trying to sell a three-month-old baby that was stolen from Koyembedu market. Based on a tip-off, the police were able to intervene, and rescued the child from Ambattur Industrial estate.

The six-member gang included auto rickshaw driver Babu (36), his wife Gayathri (33), Senguttuvan (36) and Ganesh (24), who were sent to jail. Babu’s son (17) and another 16-year-old boy were sent to a juvenile home.

The parents of the child, Ramesh and Sandhya, had alerted the police of their missing daughter on November 9. They told the police the infant was kidnapped while they were asleep near the Koyembedu wholesale market, where they worked at a shop.

The Koyembedu Police had launched a search operation across the city, and managed to locate the child at around 9 pm the same day. She had been left abandoned on a pavement near Ambattur industrial estate. Based on orders from Chennai Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, three special teams were formed to nab the suspects.

The police conducted a search operation in Poonamallee, as well as the cities of Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur and Kancheepuram. They scanned around 600 CCTV cameras to identify and catch the accused.

During their investigation, the police was told that one Senguttavan was approached by a woman named Abhinaya, who wanted to adopt a baby and was willing to pay Rs 25 lakh for the same. Senguttuvan then approached Ganesan, who was working at a tiffin-shop, to arrange a baby and promised him to pay Rs 10 lakh. Ganesh had then told Babu to kidnap a child, and said he would get a significant share of the money.

Based on the information of a 16-year-old boy who loiters around the market, Babu came to know about Ramesh and Sandhya’s daughter. Babu had then sent his 16-year-old son and the other minor to kidnap the baby.

Later, when Senguttvan took the baby to Abhinaya, the latter insisted on her birth certificate as she wanted to adopt it legally with the consent of the parents. Fearing the consequences, the gang had then left the baby abandoned near a pavement and fled.

Based on the tip-off from a boy, the Koyembedu Police arrived at the spot and rescued the child.

