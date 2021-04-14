Chennai: Singer alleges her daughter was harassed by kin, pastor

"We have received a complaint and an FIR is registered and we are questioning the accused persons, a probe is on," a police officer told.

A playback singer has lodged a complaint alleging her 15-year-old daughter was harassed by three men, including her brother-in-law and a pastor, police said.

The singer has alleged her sister’s husband, his brother and a pastor harassed her daughter and her sister abetted the crime, police said.

The crime had occurred during the girl’s stay at her aunt’s house and when her mother was away.

“We have received a complaint and an FIR is registered and we are questioning the accused persons, a probe is on,” a police officer told PTI, adding based on the outcome of questioning, they may be arrested.

Further information on the complaint, harassment to the teen and legal provisions invoked against the accused men and woman is awaited.