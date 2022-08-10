Chennai: Shop owner assaults corporation worker during encroachment drive, arrested

A textile shop owner in Chennai was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he assaulted a corporation worker who was removing encroachments at Pedestrian Plaza near T Nagar.

The police identified the accused as Abdul Kareem, who owns a small textile shop near Panagal Park. According to the police, when civic officials reached Pedestrian Plaza on Monday to remove encroachments, Kareem argued with them and attacked Kannan, a worker with Chennai Corporation’s ward 133.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a civic official attached to the Kodambakkam Zone said the shop owner was under the influence of alcohol and this resulted in the altercation. “We had been carrying out the encroachment drive on a regular basis. On Monday evening, when our worker instructed the shop owner to remove the items that were put up on the pedestrian plaza, he slapped the worker and abused him. A complaint was filed against the owner and soon an FIR was registered. The person was arrested yesterday,” the official said.