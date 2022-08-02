Chennai set to host 3-day food festival from August 12

Chennai is gearing up to host a three-day food festival at the Island Grounds on August 12, 13 and 14. The festival, organised by the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department in association with Eat Right India, will also witness a walkathon on the closing day.

Eat Right India is an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to improve public health in India and combat negative nutritional trends to fight lifestyle diseases.

According to the organisers, the ‘Singara Chennai Food Festival 2022’ will witness an array of cultural events as well. Folk artists from across the state will be performing in the festival. The food festival will also produce an opportunity for women self-help groups to showcase their culinary skills, said the organisers. From Raagi Puttu to Mudakathan Dosai, this festival will offer a whole range of traditional food items. The food festival will be open from 10 am to 10 pm on all the three days, the officials added.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Satheesh Kumar, designated food safety officer in Chennai, said the event was supposed to be held last year but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

“We had organised a similar food festival in 2019 titled Madrasapattinam Food Festival. Close to 90 per cent of the items in this festival will be our traditional food items. It will be more like a food expo. We have planned the food festival on the lines of those being organised in the districts. Around 150 stalls will be set up this time. We are planning to keep around 10 stalls for the women self-help groups. Several prominent personalities will be a part of the food festival,” Kumar said.

The festival will also see children exhibiting their cooking skills. The officer noted that entry will be free for visitors and all famous eateries, including Iruttu Kadai Halwa of Tirunelveli, will have their stalls in the food festival.