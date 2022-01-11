scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Chennai senior citizens to get jabbed with booster dose at home: Civic body

The facility will also be extended to elderly persons who are yet to take their first or second doses.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
January 11, 2022 1:24:10 pm
Chennai boster shots, chennai vaccination, chennai news, chennai cpvid cases, chennai covid situation, indian expressThose who have completed nine months (39 weeks) from the date of the second dose administered to them are eligible to receive the dose today. (PTI/File)

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Monday said senior citizens will be administered with the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccines at their doorsteps and asked all elderly persons to call up the helpline number and book a slot.

Taking to Twitter, the Chennai corporation wrote, “Persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities can avail home vaccination by booking it through emergency helpline 1913 or #COVID helpline – 044-2538 4520 and 044-4812 2300.”

People can also get details of the vaccination centres on the civic body’s website http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/gcc_vaccine_centre/

The corporation also has a tele counselling centre at all the 15 zones across the city where 19 doctors and 129 tele callers have been deployed to assist those in home quarantine.

A centre has been set up at the head office at Rippon Building in Chennai, where two doctors, a sub-collector and 45 officers (on a rotational basis) are deployed to address Covid-19 related grievances.

Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the booster dose against Covid-19 for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities in the state.

Those who have completed nine months (39 weeks) from the date of the second dose administered to them are eligible to receive the dose today.

