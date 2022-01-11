Chennai senior citizens to get jabbed with booster dose at home: Civic body

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Monday said senior citizens will be administered with the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccines at their doorsteps and asked all elderly persons to call up the helpline number and book a slot.

Taking to Twitter, the Chennai corporation wrote, “Persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities can avail home vaccination by booking it through emergency helpline 1913 or #COVID helpline – 044-2538 4520 and 044-4812 2300.”

People can also get details of the vaccination centres on the civic body’s website http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/gcc_vaccine_centre/

The facility will also be extended to elderly persons who are yet to take their first or second doses.

The corporation also has a tele counselling centre at all the 15 zones across the city where 19 doctors and 129 tele callers have been deployed to assist those in home quarantine.

A centre has been set up at the head office at Rippon Building in Chennai, where two doctors, a sub-collector and 45 officers (on a rotational basis) are deployed to address Covid-19 related grievances.

Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the booster dose against Covid-19 for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities in the state.

Those who have completed nine months (39 weeks) from the date of the second dose administered to them are eligible to receive the dose today.