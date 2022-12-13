scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Initiative to distribute free sanitary napkins launched in Chennai schools

Each student will be given 20 sanitary napkins for two months. Along with this, an additional 100 napkins for two months will be available in separate cupboards in case of emergency.

chennai initiativeThe scheme is expected to benefit a total of 25,474 students across 281 schools in Chennai.

An initiative to distribute free sanitary napkins to students of classes VI-XII in Chennai schools was launched Tuesday by Mayor R Priya.

The scheme, initiated at a cost of Rs 4.67 crore, is expected to benefit a total of 25,474 students across 281 schools that fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), according to officials. These include 32 higher secondary schools, 38 high schools, 92 middle schools and 119 primary schools.

Each student will be given 20 sanitary napkins for two months, a press release from the civic body noted. Along with this, an additional 100 napkins for two months will be available in separate cupboards in case of emergency.

The initiative will be implemented for three years in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones in Chennai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
More from Chennai

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chairman Standing Committee (Public Health) Dr G Shanthakumari, Deputy Commissioner (Education) D Sneha also participated in the event.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:13:41 pm
Next Story

Jabin T Jacob writes: Flare-up at Tawang marks shortcomings of India’s China diplomacy

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close