Initiative to distribute free sanitary napkins launched in Chennai schools

An initiative to distribute free sanitary napkins to students of classes VI-XII in Chennai schools was launched Tuesday by Mayor R Priya.

The scheme, initiated at a cost of Rs 4.67 crore, is expected to benefit a total of 25,474 students across 281 schools that fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), according to officials. These include 32 higher secondary schools, 38 high schools, 92 middle schools and 119 primary schools.

Each student will be given 20 sanitary napkins for two months, a press release from the civic body noted. Along with this, an additional 100 napkins for two months will be available in separate cupboards in case of emergency.

The initiative will be implemented for three years in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones in Chennai.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chairman Standing Committee (Public Health) Dr G Shanthakumari, Deputy Commissioner (Education) D Sneha also participated in the event.