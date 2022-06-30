scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Chennai school teacher held under POCSO Act for sexually harassing students

Following a tip-off, District Child Protection Unit officials held inquiries in the school and lodged a complaint with an All Women Police Station in the city, a police release said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: June 30, 2022 7:17:02 am
A case was registered against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.

A 45-year-old school teacher in the city was on Wednesday arrested for sexual harassment of students over a period of four months, police said.

The man had sent obscene messages to students, touched them inappropriately and had sexually harassed children, police added.

Police officials held inquiries and a probe led to a disclosure that the teacher had sexually harassed students since March. He had also sent obscene messages to them over phone.

