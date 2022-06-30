Chennai school teacher held under POCSO Act for sexually harassing students

Updated: June 30, 2022 7:17:02 am
A 45-year-old school teacher in the city was on Wednesday arrested for sexual harassment of students over a period of four months, police said.
The man had sent obscene messages to students, touched them inappropriately and had sexually harassed children, police added.
Following a tip-off, District Child Protection Unit officials held inquiries in the school and lodged a complaint with an All Women Police Station in the city, a police release said.
Police officials held inquiries and a probe led to a disclosure that the teacher had sexually harassed students since March. He had also sent obscene messages to them over phone.
Best of Express Premium
A case was registered against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-