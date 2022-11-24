Chennai school official booked for sexually harassing Class XII girl

An employee of a private school in Chennai was booked on Wednesday under several provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following complaints that he allegedly sexually harassed a Class XII student, a police official said. The accused, the correspondent of the school, is currently absconding, the official added.

The police intervened after students on Wednesday morning staged a sit-in protest inside the school, urging the administration and the police to initiate action against the correspondent. Parents too questioned the school management. As students started to raise slogans demanding the correspondent’s arrest, nearly 40 police personnel were deployed around the school premises.

While the police brought back a few students who attempted to stage a protest on the main road, officials attempted to pacify the students and initiated talks with parents. The district educational officer, tahsildar, members from the Child Welfare Committee and revenue department officials also visited the school.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official attached to the Avadi Police Commissionerate said that the parents said that the accused, on the pretext of counselling the student, touched her inappropriately.

“The correspondent only took over the school this June; his father used to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the school before,” the police official said. “Students say the incident happened a few days ago…(it) happened to a couple of other girls as well. After we received a complaint from one of the parents, we booked the correspondent under various provisions of the POCSO Act. He is currently absconding and a special team has been formed to capture him,” the official added.

Subsequently, the students and parents withdrew their protest. The school is likely to be closed for a couple of days.