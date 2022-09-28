scorecardresearch
Chennai: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh infected with H1N1, hospitalised

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian Wednesday said that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after being infected with H1N1.

Subramanian, however, added there is nothing to panic and the School Education Minister will be discharged in two days.

The minister said the H1N1 influenza cases are decreasing in the state, adding the daily cases, which were about 100 a few days ago, came down to 56 Tuesday.

“A total of 421 people were infected with H1N1 influenza in Tamil Nadu till now. Based on the directions of the Chief Minister, we conducted fever camps at 1,000 locations on September 21 and informed the public that the camps would continue to function in areas with more than three cases. We have conducted fever camps at 6,471 locations in the last seven days,” Subramanian told reporters in Chennai.

“Apart from this, as many as 15,900 mobile units to test the school students were also actively involved in the state. In total, in the past one week, a total of 15.66 lakh people have been tested for fever through these camps and mobile units,” he added.

Commenting on dengue cases in Tamil Nadu, Subramanian said there are about 344 positive cases in the state till Tuesday.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:57:30 pm
