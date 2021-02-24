Chennai: Sanitary pad vending machines at 39 metro stations

The CMRL has joined hands with Geo India Foundation and Rotary International in launching the vending machines.

To facilitate women passengers, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has installed sanitary napkin vending machines across 39 stations in the city.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister MC Sampath launched the initiative on Tuesday.

The CMRL has joined hands with Geo India Foundation and Rotary International in launching the vending machines, with each capable of holding up to 20 pads. Every station has been provided a stock of 1,000 pads for a refill. The machines will be set up near women’s toilets. Commuters can get a sanitary pad by inserting a coin into the machine, with the help of staff members stationed there.

The step comes a few months after CMRL, in addition to the existing women coaches, converted all first-class coaches to women-only coaches.

A week ago, in an initiative said to be the first of its kind in the state, the Cuddalore police installed sanitary napkin vending machines at 65 places across the district. M Sree Abhinav, Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, said he came up with the initiative after he held a discussion with women police personnel on steps needed to make their working space better.