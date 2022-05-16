Chennai: Saidapet constable suspended for assaulting MTC bus conductor

A police constable attached to Saidapet station in Chennai was suspended Sunday on charges of beating up a bus conductor with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), the police said.

According to the Greater Chennai Police, John Louis, who was on night duty, was riding his motorbike near the Metro Hotel in Saidapet when he got into an argument with the conductor, Balachandran, after the latter was allegedly caught spitting in a public place. Louis then allegedly thrashed Balachandran following which he was taken to the Saidapet Government Hospital, officers said.

A video of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows passersby surrounding the police officer who appears to be justifying his action. Balachandran is seen telling media persons that he was beaten up by the policeman for more than an hour. He said the constable asked him how he could spit in front of him before thrashing him. A couple of police officers who arrived at the spot took Balachandran away from the crowd and stopped him from talking to the media further.

The police said a case was registered at the J-1 Saidapet police station and constable Louis was suspended. They added that departmental action would soon be initiated against him.