scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Chennai: Saidapet constable suspended for assaulting MTC bus conductor

The police said constable John Louis got into an argument with the conductor after the latter was allegedly caught spitting in a public place.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
May 16, 2022 1:11:25 pm
The police said a case was registered at the J-1 Saidapet police station and constable Louis was suspended. They added that departmental action would soon be initiated against him.(File)

A police constable attached to Saidapet station in Chennai was suspended Sunday on charges of beating up a bus conductor with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), the police said.

According to the Greater Chennai Police, John Louis, who was on night duty, was riding his motorbike near the Metro Hotel in Saidapet when he got into an argument with the conductor, Balachandran, after the latter was allegedly caught spitting in a public place. Louis then allegedly thrashed Balachandran following which he was taken to the Saidapet Government Hospital, officers said.

A video of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows passersby surrounding the police officer who appears to be justifying his action. Balachandran is seen telling media persons that he was beaten up by the policeman for more than an hour. He said the constable asked him how he could spit in front of him before thrashing him. A couple of police officers who arrived at the spot took Balachandran away from the crowd and stopped him from talking to the media further.

More from Chennai
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The police said a case was registered at the J-1 Saidapet police station and constable Louis was suspended. They added that departmental action would soon be initiated against him.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...Premium
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023Premium
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illnessPremium
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illness
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement